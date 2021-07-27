Trump supporters descend on the Capitol, 6 January 2021 (AP)

After months of buildup, today sees the first public hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol. The bipartisan panel will be hearing from four law enforcement officers – two from the US Capitol Police and two from Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department, all of whom will be testifying “in their personal capacities” about “the law enforcement experience” that day.

The panel is going ahead with its work despite the refusal of Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to nominate a slate of representatives for his party’s allotted seats after Nancy Pelosi rejected two of his initial nominees, hardliners Jim Banks and Jim Jordan. Having chosen Trump critic Liz Cheney as part of her own slate, Ms Pelosi has now added equally anti-Trump Republican Adam Kinzinger to the committee, bringing its membership to seven Democrats and two Republicans.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people arrested for their alleged part in the insurrection are awaiting legal proceedings, while many more are still being sought by federal law enforcement.