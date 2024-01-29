US election 2024 live updates: Haley attacks Trump for ‘hiding’ and refusing to debate her
Challenger continues to hit back at front-runner as she concentrates on picking up support in her native South Carolina following his victory in New Hampshire
Donald Trump beats Nikki Haley in New Hampshire
Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley has continued to attack Donald Trump in the wake of her defeat in the New Hampshire primary last week, concentrating her campaigning efforts on her native South Carolina and telling the front-runner it is time to stop to “hiding” behind a teleprompter and debate her.
“Man up, Donald!” Ms Haley told a rally crowd in Conway on Sunday, also dispatching a pro-Trump heckler by suggesting that he represented the same empty “disruption” as his political idol.
While Mr Trump has been preoccupied by his legal troubles since his win in New Hampshire – which has seen him ordered to pay $83.3m in defamation compensation to E Jean Carroll, whom he was found liable for having sexualy assaulted – his rival has fought back aggressively, attempting to pitch herself as a Tea Party original in an explicit appeal to Mr Trump’s hard-right base.
“Trump says I’m not conservative. That makes me laugh,” she wrote on X last week.
“I’m a Tea Party governor. I took on the establishment in South Carolina. That’s why they didn’t like me very much. But I don’t care if the swamp likes me. I’m fighting for YOU.”
Trump attacks UAW over Biden endorsement
Writing on Truth Social overnight, Trump has petulantly hit at the United Autoworkers Union (UAW) after it endorsed Biden last week, accusing its president of selling the American car industry into the “hands of China”.
He seems to have been particularly offended by Shawn Fain’s comments on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday morning, when he said the following to host Margaret Brennan:
Here’s more on the powerful union’s decision to support the incumbent.
United Auto Workers union formally endorses Joe Biden for president
The United Auto Workers (UAW) formally endorsed Joe Biden’s re-election campaign on Wednesday 24 January. The endorsement comes after months of speculation over whether the powerful auto union would stand behind the 46th president. “Joe Biden bet on the American worker while Donald Trump blamed the American worker,” UAW president, Shawn Fain, told the conference. “If our endorsement must be earned, Joe Biden has earned it.” Mr Biden last year became the first US president to walk a picket line when he joined striking autoworkers outside a Michigan auto plant.
Haley attacks Trump for hiding behind a teleprompter: ‘Man up, Donald’
The former South Carolina governor was getting in plenty of digs against her opponent for the Republican presidential nomination as she spoke in Conway in her home state yesterday, calling him a coward for refusing to debate her.
She also dealt pretty well with a pro-Trump heckler, accusing him of being a plant interested only in “disruption”, just like his false idol.
DC Republicans tell Haley: The race is over, Trump won
DC Republicans tell Nikki Haley: The race is over, Donald Trump won
Like Trump, Washington Republicans think the primary’s outcome is already decided
Trump tells Haley donors they ‘will not be welcome in MAGA camp’
Donald Trump issued a warning to Nikki Haley donors, saying that anyone giving money to her campaign would be "permanently banned from the Maga camp”. In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday (24 January), the former president said: “Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the Maga camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!”. In response, Ms Haley announced that she is now selling T-shirts with “Barred. Permanently.” emblazoned across them. "I will not be intimidated," she said.
‘Pathetically weak’: Republicans condemned for bowing to Trump on border deal
Republican lawmakers who have got behind Donald Trump‘s call to reject a bipartisan border deal sparked outrage on both sides of the aisle.
The one-term president privately directed some Republican senators to avoid making a bipartisan compromise over the US southern border, denying Joe Biden a campaign win, an anonymous source told HuffPost.
“Trump wants to kill it because he doesn’t want Biden to have a victory,” the source said. “He told them he will fix the border when he is president… He said he only wants the perfect deal.”
Kelly Rissman reports:
Republicans condemned for ‘pathetically’ bowing to Trump on border deal
California Governor Gavin Newsom accused Mitch McConnell of ‘completely rolling over and capitulating’
Haley calls Trump ‘disgruntled’ and ‘vengeful’ as she spars with Fox News hosts
Nikki Haley called Donald Trump “disgruntled” and “vengeful” as she sparred with Fox News over her electability versus that of the former president.
Fox News host Bill Hemmer told the former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor, “You went on to say there a moment ago that he was ‘totally unhinged’ ... Coming out of New Hampshire, he won 74 per cent of Republicans. To date, 109 counties have voted and you’ve won two, and one of those by a single vote. When do you start winning Republicans?”
Ms Haley said that she “will win Republicans”.
“But guess who else I win? I win moderates. And I win independents, which he does not. That is why he lost in 2018. That’s why he lost in 2020. That’s why he lost in 2022. And that’s why in every poll, you see, he loses to Joe Biden, and I win,” she argued.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Nikki Haley calls Trump ‘disgruntled’ and ‘vengeful’ as she spars with Fox hosts
‘Everything that he does to talk about himself, [which] makes everybody realise we’ve got to be talking about America,’ ex-UN ambassador says
Trump pushes back against RNC proposal to declare him GOP nominee
The Republican National Committee has withdrawn a resolution to declare former president Donald Trump as the party’s nominee for the third election cycle in a row.
The withdrawal comes after Mr Trump took to Truth Social insisting that he wants to win the nomination the “old fashioned way” and not become the nominee before his last challenger – his former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley – has been beaten “at the ballot box”.
Trump pushes back against RNC proposal to declare him Republican nominee
‘I feel, for the sake of PARTY UNITY, that they should NOT go forward with this plan, but that I should do it the ‘Old Fashioned’ way,’ ex-president says
Haley trolls Trump over Maga camp ban threat to donors
Nikki Haley is trolling Donald Trump after he warned that all donors to her campaign would be “permanently barred from the Maga camp”.
Less than 24 hours after Mr Trump’s threat, Ms Haley flipped the attack into a campaign merchandise opportunity, announcing that she is now selling T-shirts with “Barred. Permanently.” emblazoned across them.
“Enough said…Grab your shirt here!” Ms Haley said in a post on X, along with a link to buy a T-shirt.
Haley trolls Trump over threat to ban donors from MAGA camp
Less than 24 hours after Mr Trump’s threat, Ms Haley flipped the attack into a campaign merchandise opportunity
Jimmy Kimmel says Haley is ‘missing the point’ with Trump’s mental competency test
Jimmy Kimmel pleaded with Nikki Haley to let Donald Trump take a mental competency test after the former president claimed he would come out on top against his Republican rival.
The former president won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, yet Ms Haley has vowed to plough ahead with the race as “she still has literally dozens of states to lose,” the host joked on his late-night show on Wednesday night.
Mr Kimmel offered Ms Haley some career advice, telling her that she still win in some form if she agreed to take a mental competency test together with her opponent.
Jimmy Kimmel says Haley is ‘missing the point’ with Trump’s mental competency test
Late show host tells Nikki Haley that ‘all you need to do is say okay’ and get Donald Trump to take a mental competency test
Haley donors warned they will be ‘permanently banned from the MAGA camp’
Donald Trump has warned Nikki Haley that donors to her campaign will be “permanently banned from the MAGA camp”, as he steps up his attacks on his sole Republican rival still in the race.
“Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday evening.
“We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!” he added.
Ms Haley responded to the former president’s threat, writing on X: “Well in that case . . . donate here. Let’s Go!”
Trump warns Nikki Haley donors will be ‘permanently banned from the MAGA camp’
Mr Trump’s threat comes as he steps up his attacks on Ms Haley following this week’s New Hampshire primary
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies