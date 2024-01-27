US election 2024 live updates: Trump rejects resolution to make him Republican ‘presumptive nominee’
Donald Trump has rejected a draft resolution submitted to the Republican National Committee (RNC) hoping to recognise him as the GOP’s “presumptive nominee” in the wake of his victory in the New Hampshire presidential primary on Tuesday over his last remaining opponent Nikki Haley.
The front-runner said it was in the best interests of “party unity” that he continue with the primaries and win “the old fashioned way”.
The resolution was subsequently withdrawn but a spokesperson from Ms Haley’s campaign responded angrily, asking: “Who cares what the RNC says? We’ll let millions of Republican voters across the country decide who should be our party’s nominee, not a bunch of Washington insiders.”
Since her defeat in New Hampshire, Ms Haley has fought back, attempting to pitch herself as a Tea Party original in an explicit appeal to Mr Trump’s hard-right base.
“Trump says I’m not conservative. That makes me laugh,” she wrote on X on Thursday night.
“I’m a Tea Party governor. I took on the establishment in South Carolina. That’s why they didn’t like me very much. But I don’t care if the swamp likes me. I’m fighting for YOU.”
The real winner of the GOP primaries? Trump’s bogus election denial movement
The winner of the Republican primaries is Donald Trump’s bogus conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from him, with a vast majority of his supporters in Iowa and New Hampshire agreeing, falsely, that Joe Biden was not legitimately elected.
Alex Woodward reports...
Donald Trump’s bogus election denial movement is the real winner of the primaries
A vast majority of his voters falsely believe Biden wasn’t legitimately elected, priming them to reject his potential loss in November
Haley’s chances written off by Biden campaign as it turns ‘laser focus’ on Trump
With Donald Trump appearing to have cemented himself as the Republican Party’s preferred candidate in their effort to retake control of the White House, President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign is moving into a general election mode that will see him and his allies ramp up their attacks on the ex-president and present voters with the choice of four more years of stability versus a descent into Trumpian extremism.
Top officials with Mr Biden’s campaign say the results of last night’s New Hampshire primary combined with last week’s Iowa caucus make clear that it is Mr Trump — not ex-South Carolina governor Nikki Haley — who will be their opponent in November’s presidential election, and are directing their resources accordingly.
Speaking on a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, just hours after Mr Trump garnered the support of more than 54 per cent of GOP voters in the Granite State, Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said Mr Biden’s re-election apparatus wasn’t paying much mind to Ms Haley in the wake of Mr Trump’s twin victories.
“We’re just looking at the reality of the data in front of us,” said Mr Tyler, who added that the campaign has been preparing for a rematch with Mr Trump since the 46th president launched his re-election bid last April.
Trump’s New Hampshire ‘victory speech’ shows he’s scared
Holly Baxter writes:
It’s not the rematch America needed, but it’s the rematch America deserved. After Trump’s historic win in the New Hampshire primary last night, it’s looking pretty much certain that the two geriatric men who battled it out in 2020 will now do so again in 2024. These political action figures in their “NOW EVEN OLDER” configuration will both likely run on platforms about bringing back the past, which is of course their strong suit. For anyone whose memories of 2020 are fuzzy because of trauma, here’s your chance to relive one small part of it all over again (pandemic sold separately.)
You’d think that Trump would be happy about this situation. Yet somehow, the man with a problem for every solution was not. In a meandering address not long after the numbers made it clear he’d dominated, he mainly focused on Nikki Haley’s loss. It wasn’t a victory speech; it was a vintage Trumpian “look at the loser” speech.
Continue reading...
Trump’s New Hampshire victory speech made it obvious he’s scared
In a surreal moment, Trump supporters chanted: ‘Birdbrain, Birdbrain, Birdbrain!’
Trump issues ominous threats of ‘investigations’ against Haley
Donald Trump threatened that Nikki Haley would be “under investigation” if she beat him in the Republican primary after defeating her in New Hampshire.
The former president appeared to threaten his former UN ambassador after she vowed to continue her fight for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
“Just a little note to Nikki, she is not going to win, but if she did she would be under investigation by those people in 15 minutes. I could tell you five reasons why already, not big reasons, little stuff that she doesn’t want to talk about, but she will be under investigation in minutes,” said Mr Trump to a crowd of his supporters on Tuesday night.
“And so would Ron have been, but he decided to get out.”
Trump issues ominous threats of ‘investigations’ against Haley if she stays in race
Former president told supporters he could give ‘five reasons’ rival should be investigated
Trump’s key weakness exposed in New Hampshire primary vote
Donald Trump may have resoundingly won the New Hampshire primary, but the race’s exit polls revealed demographic weak spots in his voter appeal.
Mr Trump defeated Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire Republican primary by an 11-point margin. Ever since he jumped into the race, Mr Trump has maintained a sizable lead among his GOP competitors. His recent victories in Iowa and New Hampshire have underscored his popularity among Republicans, but they have also uncovered some weaknesses.
Donald Trump’s key weakness exposed in New Hampshire primary vote
New Hampshire voters with high incomes and college degrees tended to support Ms Haley over Mr Trump, polls show
Can South Carolina save Haley’s White House bid?
New Hampshire has voted. Donald Trump has won, again.
Tuesday’s contest — the second of the 2024 Republican nominating contest, is over. Donald Trump was the clear winner, and remains firmly atop both polls of GOP voters nationally as well as the delegate count necessary for securing his party’s nomination.
And after throwing it all against the wall in the Granite State, Nikki Haley has lost her first head-to-head matchup versus Mr Trump. Despite endorsements from the state’s governor, largest newspaper and even the conservative opinion board at the Wall Street Journal, Ms Haley could not pull out ahead of the former president, who in many of his supporters’ minds should still be considered an incumbent.
So where do we go from here? Why isn’t Nikki Haley dropping out, as did Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy after their respective failures to “shock the media”, in Mr Ramaswamy’s words, in Iowa?
There are a few reasons:
Can South Carolina save Nikki Haley’s bid for the White House?
Haley says she has a path forward, even after a second defeat to Donald Trump in New Hampshire
‘Pathetically weak’: Republicans condemned for bowing to Trump on border deal
Republican lawmakers who have got behind Donald Trump‘s call to reject a bipartisan border deal sparked outrage on both sides of the aisle.
The one-term president privately directed some Republican senators to avoid making a bipartisan compromise over the US southern border, denying Joe Biden a campaign win, an anonymous source told HuffPost.
“Trump wants to kill it because he doesn’t want Biden to have a victory,” the source said. “He told them he will fix the border when he is president… He said he only wants the perfect deal.”
Kelly Rissman has the story:
Republicans condemned for ‘pathetically’ bowing to Trump on border deal
California Governor Gavin Newsom accused Mitch McConnell of ‘completely rolling over and capitulating’
Trump’s New Hampshire victory speech was full of false claims
Former president Donald Trump’s New Hampshire victory speech was riddled with false claims and inaccurate statements, prompting networks to fact-check him in real-time.
Both CNN and MSNBC were forced to fact-check Mr Trump after his win in the first-in-the-nation primary.
Donald Trump’s New Hampshire victory speech was full of false claims
‘You know we won New Hampshire three times now three,’ the former president falsely told the crowd
Meanwhile, in a Manhattan courtroom...
A jury has determined that Donald Trump must pay E Jean Carroll more than $83m in damages for his defamatory statements about the former Elle magazine writer, marking the year’s first federal court verdict against the former president as he campaigns for his return to the White House.
The nine-member jury awarded Ms Carroll $65m in punitive damages in addition to more than $18m in compensatory damages after he was previously found liable for sexual abuse and then smeared her sexual assault allegations as a lie, which fuelled abusive messages and death threats against her.
A verdict was delivered on Friday after roughly three hours of deliberation following a contentious two-week civil trial in a federal courtroom in Manhattan, where Mr Trump’s attorneys aggressively argued against Ms Carroll’s case while the former president repeatedly attacked and potentially defamed her in press conferences and in dozens of posts on his Truth Social.
Continue reading...
Trump ordered to pay E Jean Carroll $83m for defamation
Former president has repeatedly called Carroll’s sexual assault allegation a lie
Biden pauses approvals on natural gas projects despised by climate voters
President Joe Biden has pumped the brakes on a massive fossil fuel project deeply despised among climate voters ahead of the November presidential election.
Calcasieu Pass 2 (CP2), planned to be the biggest natural gas export terminal in the country, is being delayed for further evaluation of its impacts on the climate crisis and other issues, The New York Times first reported on Wednesday.
On Friday, President Biden confirmed a temporary pause on all pending decisions of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exports, except in cases of national security emergencies.
Louise Boyle reports:
Biden pauses natural gas projects that climate voters despise
Calcasieu Pass 2 is planned to be the biggest natural gas export terminal in the country
