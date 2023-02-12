Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

US military fighter jets have been deployed three times within a week to strike down a large suspected Chinese surveillance balloon and a pair of smaller unidentified flying objects in the skies over Alaska and in the Yukon territory of Canada.

Recovery operations are underway in both countries, and military officials have not speculated publicly whether the incidents are connected.

Pentagon officials announced on 11 February that they had brought down a car-sized aerial intruder of “unknown origin” inside US airspace. The following day, an American F-22 fighter shot down a “small” and “cylindrical” object hovering 40,000 feet above over Canada.

The incidents came within a week after a large airship, allegedly sent by China to spy on the US mainland, seized the national news agenda as it drifted across the country before it was destroyed off the coast of South Carolina.

Here’s everything we know so far about the latest mysterious objects.

What exactly happened?

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which monitors and defends the skies over the US and Canada, began tracking an object “about the size of a small car” travelling in a north-easterly direction at an altitude of about 40,000 feet, according to Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder.

Mr Ryder said on 10 February that it was "not similar in size or shape" to the alleged spy balloon. Other officials said it carried “no significant payload”.

(The Independent)

After sending aircraft to get a closer look at the object, the Pentagon recommended to US president Joe Biden that it be shot down. The White House agreed “out of an abundance of caution”.

Two F-22 warplanes were dispatched from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson near Anchorage, Alaska, and a single AIM-9 Sidewinder missile was fired around 1.45pm Eastern Time.

Mr Ryder said that all this happened within US airspace and over US territorial waters, with the wreckage landing on frozen sea off Alaska's northern coast.

The warplanes were followed by Pave Hawk and Chinook helicopters, plus a C-130 search and rescue plane, aiming to gather up the remains of the object so that it can be studied.

(The Independent)

Officials also were tracking a second object that entered US airspace in Alaska before traveling into Canada, a discovery that was not revealed until 11 February, when another American F-22 Raptor jet shot down the object.

Two F-22 aircraft from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson monitored the object over US airspace “with the assistance of Alaska Air National Guard refueling aircraft, tracking it closely and taking time to characterize the nature of the object,” Mr Ryder said in a statement on 11 February.

Canadian CF-18 fighters and CP-140 maritime patrol craft joined the operation.

The object was “small” and “cyndrical” flying at 40,000 feet and “posed a reasonable threat” to civilian aircraft, according to Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand.

President Biden “was continually briefed by his national security team since the object was detected,” according to the White House.

Following a call between President Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and with the reccommendation of their militaries, the president authorised NORAD “to conduct the operation and a US F-22 shot down the object in Canadian territory in close coordination with Canadian authorities,” according to the White House.

It was brought down roughly 100 miles from the US-Canada border in Canadian territory in central Yukon on 11 February.

“To our knowledge, this is the first instance of Norad downing an object in Canadian airspace, and the importance of this moment should not be underestimated,” Ms Anand said during an evening briefing after the encounter.

NORAD and the Federal Aviation Administration briefly closed airpsace over northern Montana to support “Department of Defense operations” late on 11 Feburary, which appeared to be a false alarm.

“NORAD detected a radar anomaly and sent fighter aircraft to investigate. Those aircraft did not identify any object to correlate to the radar hits,” according to a statement.

What were the objects, and where did they come from?

The short answer is that we don't know.

Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand described the second craft as a “small, cyndrical object”.

Officials have described them as similar in size to a Volkswagen Beetle but “slightly different in profile,” according to The Washington Post.

"We’re calling this an object because that’s the best description we have right now," White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on 10 February. "We do not know who owns it, whether it’s state-owned or corporate-owned or privately owned."

A subsequent press conference that afternoon offered few answers.

USAF brigadier Pat Ryder briefs reporters on 10 February 2023 (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"We have no further details about the object at this time, including any description of its capabilities, purpose or origin," Mr Ryder said. "We will know more once we're able to potentially recover some of those materials."

US military officials have not disclosed whether they believe they object came from China, whether it posed any threats to US radar or military sites, or how fast it was travelling.

Mr Ryder did say that there was "no indication" that they object could manoeuvre itself, and said it was "very, very unlikely" that a craft so small carried human pilots.

Why were the objects shot down?

US and Canadian officials reported that, unlike the Chinese balloon floated across the US, the objects posed "a reasonable threat to civilian air traffic".

Whereas the Chinese balloon was flying at about 60,000 feet, well above the range of altitudes plied by commercial airliners, both objects were reported traveling at about 40,000 feet.

"Any time we detect anything, we're going to first of all observe it, and then decide and take action. In this case, it was operating at an altitude that posed a reasonable threat to civilian air traffic," Mr Ryder said.

Recommended What we know about Chinese spy balloons that flew over US during Trump administration

Yet many reporters questioned why the Biden administration had demurred in shooting down the Chinese balloon but destroyed this one, speculating that the Pentagon or the president may have been motivated by political pressure or a need to look tough in public.

Mr Biden was heavily criticised by his Republican opponents for not immediately destroying or disabling the Chinese craft. One claimed that its appearance was part of “a crisis in America”, while another speculated that it could have contained “bioweapons”.

Officials argued that the risk of civilian casualties in shooting down such a large object over populated land outweighed the likely benefits of shooting it down, saying that that it posed no immediate threat to the American public.

US defense officials told a Senate panel that shooting the massive balloon at first sight near Alaska also risked losing salvageable debris – and valuable intelligence – in frozen or deep-water areas where recovery operations would be impossible.

By contrast, the other objects were much smaller. The object shot down over Alaska was flying over the sea when it was shot down, off the coast of the fourth most sparsely populated county (North Slope Borough, Alaska) in the US.

Why are we suddenly seeing them?

The week of incursions has changed how analysts receive and interpret information from radars and sensors, according to a US official who spoke with The Washington Post.

“Sensory equipment absorbs a lot of raw data, and filters are used so humans and machines can make sense of what is collected,” according to the newspaper. “But that process always runs the risk of leaving out something important.”

“We basically opened the filters,” the official told the newspaper, which compared such data filters to those used by a prospective car buyer to broaden the parameters of what can be searched.

But that change does not fully account for the latest incidents, and whether they are deliberate actions by an unknown country or adversary, which analysts also have suggested are testing what a US response would be – and how the nation’s own partisan battles could play out – after that kind of provocation.

CBS News national security correspondent David Martin described the two unidentified objects shot down over Alaska and Canada as “balloon-like” and did not necessarily believe that they were deployed from China.

“The prevailing wind brings everything that way, from east, west, across northern Alaska and northern Canada. And there is a lot of what officials call ‘sky trash’ up there,” he told Face the Nation on 12 February.

That “sky trash” includes “balloons that are put up by governments, that are put up by corporations, put up by research institutes, and probably just by private individuals, and not for nefarious purposes but to just collect scientific data,” he said.

In the past, the US didn’t pay as much attention to such crafts, but the much-larger Chinese surveillance balloon was a “game changer” that put the US military and the Biden administration on alert, he added.

Are there any theories about the object?

Given last week's aerial drama, it's natural that the top possibility in many Americans' minds right now would be that this is another surveillance craft from China, Russia, or elsewhere.

US officials claim that China has long operated an aerial balloon programme that has sent similar craft floating above the US since at least 2017 – whether for surveillance, or to test the US government's response, or both.

There is no shortage of interesting surveillance targets in Alaska, which houses nine US military bases, 18,000 military personnel, sensitive oil infrastructure, various radar and early warning systems directed towards nearby Russia, and missiles designed to shoot down incoming nuclear warheads.

The US National Weather Service also has more weather balloon stations in Alaska than any other state, releasing new ones at the same time every day.

Plenty of scientists and researchers are also interested in the skies over the Arctic, in part because of the region's role in global weather patterns and in climate change.

There is even a sizeable amateur ballooning community that likes to launch cameras, radio equipment, GPS trackers, scientific sensors, and other objects into the stratosphere.