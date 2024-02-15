House speaker moves to reassure public over ‘serious national security threat’: Live updates
Exact nature of threat not disclosed by congressional leaders to be briefed by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday
Republican House speaker Mike Johnson has moved to reassure Americans that “there is no need for public alarm” after House Intelligence Committee chair Mike Turner called on President Joe Biden to declassify information about a “serious national security threat.”
“I saw Chairman Turner’s statement on the issue and I want to assure the American people, there is no need for public alarm,” Mr Johnson told reporters in the Capitol on Wednesday.
“We are going to work together to address this matter, as we do all sensitive matters that are classified.
“We just want to assure everyone: steady hands are at the wheel, we’re working on it, and there’s no need for alarm.”
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters this week that he is scheduled to host a briefing with the Gang of Eight — the party leaders and chairmen and ranking members of the House and Senate intelligence committees — and admitted that doing so was “highly unusual”.
The exact nature of the threat is classified but two sources cited by ABC News have described it as emanating from Russia and involving plans to potentially use space-based nuclear weapons for anti-satellite purposes.
A historian factchecks Donald Trump’s Nato claims
Timothy Snyder, a Yale history professor and an expert on eastern Europe and the Holocaust, wrote on Tuesday: “Speaking of paying our share… If the US gave as much/GDP to Ukraine as does Denmark or Slovakia, Ukraine would win easily. If we gave as much/GDP to Ukraine as Estonia does, Ukraine would likely have won long ago. Ukrainian victory is what matters and we are the slackers.”
Mr Trump had previously said on Truth Social, “Could somebody please inform our uninformable President that NATO has to pay their bills!”
“They are right now paying a small fraction of what we are for the Disaster in Ukraine which, if we had a real President, would never have happened. There is probably a $150 Billion difference. They should equalize with the U.S. - FAST! The European Nations, when combined, have approximately the same size Economy as we do. They have the money. PAY UP!” the former president added.
WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene says David Cameron 'Can kiss my a**'
A hearing in the Fani Willis case ‘must occur'
A sprawling election interference case against Donald Trump is set to veer into the private and professional life of the woman leading the prosecution against him — Fani Willis — during a hearing in Atlanta this week.
Ms Willis and prosecutor Nathan Wade could be called to testify after one of the former president’s co-defendants alleged that the attorneys financially benefited from the vast RICO case through their “personal, romantic relationship” with each other.
If stood up in court, accusations levelled against Ms Willis and the chief prosecutor she hired to lead the case could result in her disqualification.
Ms Willis and Mr Wade have already admitted to their relationship but have firmly rejected the “meritless” and “salacious” allegations as “bad-faith” attempts to see her struck off the case that Mr Trump has baselessly labelled a conspiracy against him.
White House will brief Congress on ‘serious national security threat’
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday that he is scheduled to host a briefing with the chair and ranking member of the House panel, plus House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, on Thursday.
The House Intelligence panel chairman, Ohio Representative Mike Turner, drew attention to the unspecified threat earlier on Wednesday when he issued an unusually cryptic statement on the “serious national security threat” and calling on Mr Biden to “declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat”.
Mr Johnson said that there is no reason for the public to be alarmed.
Recap: Donald Trump’s reaction to the GOP losing a House seat in New York
After special election voters flipped former GOP Congressman George Santos’ seat from red to blue on Tuesday night, former president Donald Trump did not seem pleased.
Republican Mazi Pilip was defeated by Democrat Tom Suozzi. Mr Trump attributed Ms Pilip’s loss to her keeping a distance from him and his MAGA message, writing on Truth Social:
“Republicans just don’t learn, but maybe she was still a Democrat?”, Mr Trump fumed in a post.
“I have an almost 99 per cent Endorsement Success Rate in Primaries, and a very good number in the General Elections, as well, but just watched this very foolish woman, Mazi Melesa Pilip, running in a race where she didn’t endorse me and tried to ‘straddle the fence,’ when she would have easily WON if she understood anything about MODERN DAY politics in America.
“MAGA, WHICH IS MOST OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, STAYED HOME – AND IT ALWAYS WILL, UNLESS IT IS TREATED WITH THE RESPECT THAT IT DESERVES.”
‘Kiss my a***’
Firebrand Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene said British Foreign Secretary David Cameron “can kiss my a**” after he pressed Congress to pass aid to Ukraine.
The Senate passed the $95bn foreign aid bill this week — but House Speaker Mike Johnson has suggested that he does not plan to bring the bill to the floor for a vote.
The former UK Prime Minister wrote in an op-ed for The Hill on Wednesday: “As Congress debates and votes on this funding package for Ukraine, I am going to drop all diplomatic niceties. I urge Congress to pass it.”
“I do not want us to show the weakness displayed against Hitler in the 1930s. He came back for more, costing us far more lives to stop his aggression,” he continued.
The Georgia Republican didn’t seem to like Lord Cameron’s call, and gave him some harsh words back.
ICYMI: An angsty text from a former Congressman, revealed
Disgraced former New York Republican Rep George Santos sent a scathing message in a group text to his former GOP colleagues after his seat flipped blue on Tuesday.
In a group text first reported by The Daily Beast, a screenshot of which was then shared with Semafor, the serial fabulist wrote:
I hope you guys are happy with this dismal performance and your 10 million for futile Bull S*** cost the party.
I look very forward to most of you losing due to your absolute hate filled campaign to remove me from Congress arbitrarily.
Now go tell the Republicans Base what you f***ing idiots did and good luck raising money next quarter.”
Rep Andrew Garbarino was the only member who appeared to reply, texting back to the eight-person group chat: “Sorry, new phone, who dis?“
Roses are red, violets are blue, the White House has a Valentine for you..
The White House gave a Valentine tweet to one member of Congress in particular: House Speaker Mike Johnson.
ICYMI: The tale of two courtrooms
Two judges in separate courtrooms just minutes down the street from one another could deal serious blows to Donald Trump, his business and his campaign schedule this week.
On Thursday, a judge in Manhattan criminal court will preside over a hearing that could set a course for the former president’s trial on charges stemming from hush-money payments to an adult film star during his 2016 campaign.
The judge overseeing a separate civil fraud trial that could imperil his family business and brand-building empire is also imminently expected to issue a final judgment in that case, with potentially tens of millions of dollars in sanctions and the end of his real estate career in New York at stake.
