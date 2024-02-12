US election - live: Haley says Trump’s fingerprints all over recent Republican chaos
Republican challenger also forced to hit back after front-runner mocks her spouse, currently serving overseas, for ongoing absence from the campign trail
Nikki Haley stars in Saturday Night Live skit opposite ‘Donald Trump’
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has blamed rival Donald Trump for the GOP’s disastrous recent run in Congress, which saw the House fail to impeach homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the state of illegal immigration at the US southern border and the collapse of a major funding bill last Tuesday.
“Republicans had a really bad day,” Ms Haley told a crowd in Newberry, South Carolina, while campaigning on Saturday afternoon ahead of her home state’s primary on 24 February.
Also citing an appeals court finding that Mr Trump was not immune to prosecution last week and the news that Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel could be forced out on his say so, the candidate said: “The reality is chaos follows him. On that day of all those losses, he had his fingerprints all over it.”
"What is happening?" Ms Haley asked. “We can’t be a country in disarray and a world on fire and go through four more years of chaos. We won’t survive it.”
Over the weekend, she and Mr Trump were embroiled a further argument after the latter questioned her husband’s absence from the campaign trail.
Major Michael Haley is currently serving his country overseas.
Kimmel reacts to Haley ripping off his ‘Mean Tweets’ segment
Jimmy Kimmel had a thing or two to say to Republican candidate Nikki Haley after she uploaded a video that looked very similar to the host’s own show segment “Mean Tweets”.
Amelia Neath was watching.
Jimmy Kimmel jokes he’s hiring Giuliani over Haley stealing his ‘Mean Tweets’ segment
’How would you like it if I launched a disastrous campaign for president?’
Trump claims it will be ‘disloyal’ if Taylor Swift endorses Biden. So what is the Music Modernization Act?
Hours before Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Trump made one last, desperate appeal for the political support of pop superstar Taylor Swift, knowing she was flying in to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce in action and would dominate coverage of the big game.
“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists,” the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination wrote on Truth Social.
“Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will. There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money.
He continued, bizarrely: “Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!”
Here’s an explainer on precisely what the Music Modernization Act is and why Trump’s claim to have been behind it all are, predictably, bogus.
Why is Trump claiming to have made Taylor Swift ‘so much money’?
Republican claims credit for legislation reforming royalty laws that he actually had very little to do with
RFK Jr apologises to family over Super Bowl campaign ad
The independent presidential candidate has issued an apology to the extended Kennedy clan after the PAC American Values 2024 ran a 30-second ad during yesterday’s Super Bowl that relied heavily on imagery from his late uncle John F Kennedy’s 1960 presidential campaign.
That’s this one, incidentally, which, at the time of writing, he still had pinned to the top of his X feed.
Trump says he saw migrant shoplifting a refrigerator ‘the other day’
Trump’s Nato remarks were not the only odd things he had to say this weekend, naturally.
On Friday, he addressed a crowd of supporters at the National Rifle Association’s Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where he made several surprising comments, including how he saw a migrant stealing a refrigerator and claimed the state’s name would be changed if he isn’t re-elected president.
Michelle Del Rey offers this dispatch from the frontlines of insanity.
Trump says he saw migrant shoplifting a refrigerator ‘the other day’
The former president made several surprising remarks while campaigning in Pennsylvania
Biden aiming to use Trump border deal failure as campaign weapon
The president believes he can use the collapse of the Senate’s draft border deal last week as a means of illustrating the extent of Trump’s entirely counter-productive and malign influence over Republicans in Congress, arguing that they now work only for their orange overlord, not the American people who elected them to office.
Biden determined to use Trump-backed border deal collapse as weapon in 2024 campaign
Biden blames Trump for defeat of border bill and intends to make it 2024 campaign issue
Biden sends up Taylor Swift-Super Bowl conspiracy theories with ‘Dark Brandon’ meme
Classic.
Here’s Anthony Cuthbertson on his campaign’s surprise decision to join TikTok, despite the White House banning government agencies from using the app.
Biden joins TikTok despite White House banning government accounts
First post jokes about fringe conservative conspiracy theory
Trump draws angry reaction from Biden after saying US should not protect ‘delinquent’ Nato allies from Russia
Donald Trump has been rebuked by President Joe Biden after proclaiming during a campaign rally in Conway, South Carolina, on Saturday night that he would “encourage” Russia “to do whatever the hell they want” to any country that is “delinquent” in meeting its financial commitments to Nato.
President Biden was incensed by the remarks, commenting: “Serving as commander-in-chief is the ultimate responsibility and one that should weigh heavily on the individuals that hold this office.
“Trump’s admission that he intends to give Vladimir Putin a greenlight for more war and violence, to continue his brutal assault against a free Ukraine, and to expand his aggression to the people of Poland and the Baltic States are appalling and dangerous.
“Sadly, they are also predictable coming from a man who is promising to rule as a dictator like the ones he praises on day one if he returns to the Oval Office.”
Vishwam Sankaran has this report.
Trump wants Russia to ‘do whatever they want’ to Nato allies who fail to pay bills
White House spokesperson Andrew Bates says Trump’s remarks are ‘appalling and unhinged’
Haley says Trump’s fingerprints all over recent Republican chaos
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has blamed rival Donald Trump for the GOP’s disastrous recent run in Congress, which saw the House fail to impeach homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the state of illegal immigration at the US southern border and the collapse of a major funding bill last Tuesday.
“Republicans had a really bad day,” Haley told a crowd in Newberry, South Carolina, while campaigning on Saturday afternoon ahead of her home state’s primary on 24 February.
Also citing an appeals court finding that Trump was not immune to prosecution last week and the news that Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel could be forced out on his say so, the candidate said: “The reality is chaos follows him. On that day of all those losses, he had his fingerprints all over it.”
“What is happening?” Haley asked. “We can’t be a country in disarray and a world on fire and go through four more years of chaos. We won’t survive it.”
Super Tuesday: When is it, which states are participating and how many delegates are at stake?
Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the US presidential primary season, arrives early next month and promises to have a decisive if perhaps somewhat anticlimactic impact on the respective Republican and Democratic races.
As it stands, Donald Trump looks all but certain to be the GOP’s presidential candidate once again in 2024, having already chalked up big wins in the Iowa and US Virgin Islands caucuses and the New Hampshire and Nevada primaries.
All but one of his challengers have fallen away, leaving only the well-funded but under-performing ex-UN ambassador Nikki Haley still swinging.
But even she may not make it to Super Tuesday (although she has promised she will), as the next Republican primary takes place in her home state of South Carolina and current polling indicates the Palmetto State’s former governor could be in for another trouncing on her home turf, a further humiliation after she scored fewer votes than the “none of these candidates” box on Nevada ballot papers.
“Is there any way we can call the election for next Tuesday?” a cocky Mr Trump gloated on stage in Las Vegas after that result.
“That’s all I want. I want to call the election for next Tuesday.”
However, if Ms Haley can somehow conjure a surprise victory in either South Carolina on 24 February or Michigan on 27 February, it will be game on for Super Tuesday and we could find ourselves with a very interesting evening indeed.
The Democratic contest is looking equally one-sided, with President Joe Biden seemingly nailed-on to be his party’s candidate again as he seeks a second term in the White House, despite concerns about his advanced age and consistently poor polling.
Following the withdrawal of Marianne Williamson, Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips remains the president’s last remaining rival and is surely too low-profile to make an impact, President Biden having comfortably won the New Hampshire primary without even appearing on Granite State ballots thanks to a grassroots write-in campaign.
Matt Rosendale announces Senate run in Montana, setting up a Maga civil war
Former president Donald Trump endorsed a favourite candidate of the Republican establishment in Montana’s Senate race instead of the the more MAGA-friendly candidate on Friday afternoon.
Congressman Matt Rosendale, one of the eight Republicans who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy, announced he will run for the Republican nomination for Senate in Montana to challenge incumbent Democrat Jon Tester.
But Mr Trump announced that he would endorse Tim Sheehy, whom establishment Republicans largely support, instead of Mr Rosendale.
“I also respect Matt Rosendale, and was very happy to Endorse him in the past - and will Endorse him again in the future should he decide to change course and run for his Congressional Seat,” Mr Trump said on Truth Social. “But in this instance, Tim is the candidate who is currently best-positioned to DEFEAT Lazy Jon Tester, and Regain the Republican Majority in the United States Senate.”
Mr Rosendale made the announcement in a video on Friday after much speculation that he would do so. Mr Rosendale ran for Senate against Mr Tester in 2018 and narrowly fell short even in a year when many incumbent Democrats lost re-election in states that Donald Trump run.
Mr Rosendale called out Mr Sheehy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies