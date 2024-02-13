Republicans plot second attempt to impeach Mayorkas over border: Live

✕ Close House vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas fails

Republicans in the House of Representatives will try again on Tuesday to impeach Joe Biden’s top border official, homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, after the motion slipped to an embarrassing defeat last week.

House Republicans accuse Mr Mayorkas of failing to stem record flows of migrants across the US-Mexico border, an issue the likely GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump intends to make the central pillar of his election campaign this year.

The secretary has said denied responsibility for the border situation, blaming it instead on a broken immigration system that Congress has not been able to fix and has dismissed the impeachment putsch as an unconstitutional and baseless “stunt” that will not solve the problem.

Republicans failed to impeach Mr Mayorkas last Tuesday in a 214-216 vote, after three party members opposed passage and a fourth changed his vote to “no” to break a tie and ensure that the measure could be brought back again, in accordance with parliamentary rules.

House GOP leaders now believe they can succeed by at least one vote, with the return of House majority leader Steve Scalise from cancer treatments, although bad winter weather could yet force a delay.