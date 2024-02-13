Republicans plot second attempt to impeach Mayorkas over border: Live
GOP members determined to impeach homeland security secretary but failed embarrassingly last Tuesday in 214-216 vote when three of its own side opposed the motion
Republicans in the House of Representatives will try again on Tuesday to impeach Joe Biden’s top border official, homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, after the motion slipped to an embarrassing defeat last week.
House Republicans accuse Mr Mayorkas of failing to stem record flows of migrants across the US-Mexico border, an issue the likely GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump intends to make the central pillar of his election campaign this year.
The secretary has said denied responsibility for the border situation, blaming it instead on a broken immigration system that Congress has not been able to fix and has dismissed the impeachment putsch as an unconstitutional and baseless “stunt” that will not solve the problem.
Republicans failed to impeach Mr Mayorkas last Tuesday in a 214-216 vote, after three party members opposed passage and a fourth changed his vote to “no” to break a tie and ensure that the measure could be brought back again, in accordance with parliamentary rules.
House GOP leaders now believe they can succeed by at least one vote, with the return of House majority leader Steve Scalise from cancer treatments, although bad winter weather could yet force a delay.
Does the White House have confidence issues in Biden?
James Carville, a longtime Democratic political strategist and media pundit, said that Joe Biden passing on an interview on Super Bowl Sunday showed the White House has little confidence in him as a candidate.
Presidential interviews on Super Bowl Sunday became a tradition in 2009 with former President Barack Obama. Mr Biden turned down and interview last year, and has turned down this year’s interview as well.
Donald Trump also turned down an interview in 2018 with NBC.
During an interview on CNN, Mr Carville said that Mr Biden refusing the interview was a sign that his staff did not have confidence in his abilities.
Graig Graziosi reports:
Watch: Haley hits out at Trump RNC endorsements
How might the weather impact the Mayorkas impeachment vote in the House?
CNN’s Manu Raju breaks down how the renewed attempt by House Republicans to impeach Department of Homeland Security head Alejandro Mayorkas could be delayed as the winter storm impacts travel.
He posted on X:
The House GOP’s renewed attempt to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas tonight hinges on the potential absences in the chamber, per sources. Due to snow impacting regions of the US, and the fact that it’s a fly-in day, members in both parties could miss the vote — impacting the outcome.
GOP leadership is expected to hold a vote on another matter first in the 6:30p vote series to gauge absences. If there are too many absences, Republicans may have to go into recess and delay the vote — a risky move given the New York special election is tonight
California Senate race: Candidates face off in TV debate
The top four candidates vying to replace the late Senator Dianne Feinstein representing California in the US Senate took part in a debate on Monday evening hosted by Inside California Politics.
Democrat lawmakers from the House of Representatives Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, were joined by Republican Steve Garvey whom the others sought to characterise as MAGA and aligned closely with Donald Trump.
Regarding the former president, the three Democrats all said they believe Mr Trump should not be on the 2024 ballot because of his role in the January 6 Capitol riot, with Rep Schiff calling him the “greatest threat to democracy”. However, if he were elected, all three would still certify his win.
Mr Garvey, who voted for Mr Trump in 2016 and 2020, declined to say whether he would be voting for him this time around and said that he had not spoken to the former president since he began his campaign.
Asked about whether Mr Trump and President Joe Biden are too old to be running for a second term, Rep Porter said she evaluated the president based on results and she is pleased with what he has accomplished — though she added that age limits are a conversation for all elected officials that we ought to be having.
There were contentious exchanges over crime, the minimum wage — which Rep Lee suggested should be as high as $50/hour — and the Israel-Hamas war.
Rep Schiff said he believed that Hamas had attacked Israel on 7 October because “they wanted this kind of response” and lauded President Joe Biden’s efforts to press Israel about civilian casualties in the assault on Gaza.
Rep Porter said that there should be a commitment by the US and Israel to rebuilding Gaza after Hamas has been removed from power and new leadership established. All three Democrats called for a two-state solution, with Mr Garvey saying that idea was “naive”.
Republicans ‘are running for vice president instead of worrying about protecting the US’
Claire McCaskill, the former Democratic senator for Missouri turned pundit, has told MSNBC’s Morning Joe that Maga Republicans are so preoccupied with winning Trump’s affections that they pose a national security threat.
Should Tuesday’s vote be delayed, Republicans could face further complications if Democrat Tom Suozzi wins the special congressional election in New York tonight and enters Congress in time to compensate for Scalise’s vote.
And even if an impeachment vote does succeed, the measure would go on to the Democratic-led Senate where it is unlikely to move forward.
Today’s vote comes a week after hardline Republicans in the Senate defeated a bipartisan deal to address border security that would have marked an improvement over current law, according to its supporters, including Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.
But the bill’s defeat has helped keep the border alive as a campaign issue for Trump.
Fox News host confronts Republican senator over Trump’s ‘brainwashing’ of the party
Shannon Bream sparred with Arkansas senator Tom Cotton over whether the GOP had handed Joe Biden and Democrats a messaging victory by bowing to Trump’s wishes and killing a bipartisan piece of immigration legislation negotiated in the Senate.
John Bowden was watching.
Biden aiming to use Trump border deal failure as campaign weapon
The president believes he can use the collapse of the Senate’s draft border deal last week as a means of illustrating the extent of Trump’s entirely counter-productive and malign influence over Republicans in Congress, arguing that they now work only for their orange overlord, not the American people who elected them to office.
Biden faces trust gap on key issues including immigration and inflation, new poll finds
Joe Biden is less trusted on key issues than Donald Trump, according to a new poll that suggests voters have become weary with his administration’s handling of major crises and upset about the state of the economy.
An ABC News/Ipsos poll released on Sunday provided several vexing results for the incumbent president.
One startling result that suggests the depth of Biden’s problems: voters were more likely to blame him over Trump for the collapse of border security talks in Congress, in spite of Trump publicly coming out against the legislation while Biden supported it.
It’s a maddening survey result that suggests two problems: insufficient or ineffective messaging on the issue of immigration in general and the Senate’s bipartisan compromise legislation specifically on the part of the White House and Biden campaign; and a failure by the beltway media to succinctly describe the state of both America’s immigration system and the politics behind it to the American public.
John Bowden takes a closer look.
