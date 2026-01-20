Second lady Usha Vance announces she’s pregnant with her and JD’s fourth child
The Vances are having a baby boy
Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, have announced that the second lady is pregnant with their fourth child.
"We're very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy," the couple announced on Instagram. "Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July."
The Vances gave a special shoutout to the military doctors who “take excellent care of our family” and staff members who “do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children.”
The couple already has three children together: an eight-year-old son named Ewan, a five-year-old son named Vivek and and a four-year-old daughter Mirabel, according to PEOPLE.
Vance shared some insight into how he and his wife raise their children as an interfaith couple.
Speaking at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi in October, the vice president said Usha grew up in a Hindu family, but when he met her, they were both not religious. Vance later became catholic.
After talking it over with his wife, the two “decided to raise our kids Christian. Our two oldest kids, who go to school, they go to a Christian school,” Vance said.
This is a developing story...
