UVU shooting latest: Right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk shot during Utah Valley University event

Mike Bedigan
Wednesday 10 September 2025 20:07 BST
(Getty Images)

Right-wing podcaster and MAGA broadcaster Charlie Kirk has apparently been shot at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Video from bystanders on social media appears to show Kirk sitting on stage at an outdoor event moments before a loud crack that sends the crowd into panic.

Vice President JD Vance was among the first to respond to the news. “Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father,” Vance wrote on X.

Donald Trump calls for prayers for Charlie Kirk

Donald Trump was among those calling for prayers for Charlie Kirk after he was apparently shot.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” the president wrote on Truth Social.

10 September 2025 20:07

Moment Charlie Kirk shot

Video circulating on social media appeared to show the moment that MAGA commentator Charlie Kirk was shot.

One clip showed the large crowd gathered to hear him speak, which then zooms in on Kirk.

Kirk then convulses and falls backwards off his chair as a loud crack is heard, sparking chaos in the crowd.

The Independent is not sharing the footage due to its graphic nature.

10 September 2025 20:06

FBI closely monitoring situation in Utah, says Kash Patel

The FBI is “closely monitoring” the situation in Utah, after right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk was apparently shot.

Director Kash Patel confirmed the Bureau’s involvement as events unfolded Wednesday.

“We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” Patel wrote on X.

“Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

10 September 2025 20:04

Full Story: Charlie Kirk reportedly shot at Utah college while speaking: Suspect in custody

Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was reportedly shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday.

Video from bystanders on social media appears to show Kirk sitting on stage at an outdoor during a question-and-answer event with students moments before a single loud crack can be heard, sending the crowd into panic.

University officials said a suspect is in custody.

Charlie Kirk reportedly shot at Utah college while speaking: Suspect in custody

Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was reportedly shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday.
10 September 2025 20:02

Charlie Kirk apparently shot at University event

Right-wing podcaster and MAGA broadcaster Charlie Kirk has apparently been shot at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

Details are still emerging, follow updates with The Independent here.

10 September 2025 20:00

