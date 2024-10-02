✕ Close Donald Trump claims US election debates against Harris and Walz are ‘rigged’

The vice presidential debate between Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is underway in New York City, with the two candidates shaking hands to start.

Immediately, CBS News moderators asked the two vice presidential candidates about their support for Israel – a topic that has become the headline of the week.

Immigration, abortion, the economy and foreign relations are expected to be major topics of conversation.

Tonight’s debate could be consequential because Trump and Harris are neck-and-neck in the polls. The outcome of tonight’s conversation could impact how voters view the two campaigns – two-thirds of Democrats reported perceiving a candidate’s running mate is important.

Democrats reportedly privately voiced concerns that Walz could underperform in the debate because of his tendency to get heated while defending his record in office.