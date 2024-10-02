VP debate live updates: Vance and Walz shake hands in first and only face off before November elections
Ohio Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are expected to discuss abortion, the economy, immigration and more
The vice presidential debate between Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is underway in New York City, with the two candidates shaking hands to start.
Immediately, CBS News moderators asked the two vice presidential candidates about their support for Israel – a topic that has become the headline of the week.
Immigration, abortion, the economy and foreign relations are expected to be major topics of conversation.
Tonight’s debate could be consequential because Trump and Harris are neck-and-neck in the polls. The outcome of tonight’s conversation could impact how voters view the two campaigns – two-thirds of Democrats reported perceiving a candidate’s running mate is important.
Democrats reportedly privately voiced concerns that Walz could underperform in the debate because of his tendency to get heated while defending his record in office.
Meanwhile, Trump has continued to try to attack Harris and Joe Biden over the federal response to Hurricane Helene, which has wrought havoc in states including Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. State governors have said they have received the support they need.
Fact check: Border crossings are at their lowest levels since 2020
Vance and Trump have both repeated claims that this past year has had the highest number of border crossings.
But data shows that is incorrect. Border crossings are at the lowest since 2020.
Vance gives vague answer on ‘mass deportation’ plan
Vance says Trump’s mass deportation plan would start with criminals – but didn’t give a specific explanation on how that would work.
The Republican vice presidential candidate repeated familiar claims that Trump makes during his rallies, that Kamala Harris is responsible for allowing migrants through the border who are bringing crime and opioids.
Vance did not give a specific answer about whether that deportation plan will separate families but said drug smugglers are using children as drug mules – something Walz said “is not true.”
On climate change, Vance denies carbon emissions are a major contributor
Moderators asked Vance about climate change as it relates to the recent devastating Hurricane Helene, which he acknowledged but also dismissed.
Vance expressed empathy for victims of the recent powerful storm but claimed that carbon emissions are not the primary contributor to climate change.
“A lot of people are justifiably worried about all these crazy weather patterns,” Vance said. He said a solution was to increase manufacturing and energy production in the United States.
Vance claimed he and Trump support clean air and water.
Walz off to a shaky start but voices support for Israel
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz began with a slightly shaky voice and “uhs” in between answering about whether he would support Israel in launching a preemptive strike.
Walz ultimately said it was “fundamental” for the U.S. to support Israel in getting hostages back.
He then immediately pivoted to attacking Trump.
Debate begins with a handshake
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator JD Vance have taken to the debate stage in New York City.
The vice presidential candidates greeted one another with a handshake.
Trump supporters rally outside of CBS News
Trump–Vance supporters convened outside the CBS Broadcast building in New York City hours before the vice presidential debate on Tuesday evening to show their support for Vance.
Groups of Republicans showed up decked out in Trump–Vance merchandise and U.S. flag decor to cheer for Vance.
Andrew Giuliani, the son of former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani, greeted some supporters outside of the CBS Broadcast Cente. He told The Independent he was confident Vance would perform well because he was well-prepared.
Trump’s advice to JD Vance: ‘have fun'
Trump’s advice to his running mate ahead of the presidential debate is simple: “Have fun”
“I said, JD, have fun,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday night.
Who is in the spin room?
In the vice presidential debate spin room, allies of each presidential campaign are present and ready to cheer on Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz.
For Vance: Representative Byron Donalds and Senator Katie Britt are present.
For Walz: Senator Mark Kelly and Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison are speaking with the press.
