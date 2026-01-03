Trump-Venezuela live updates: President reveals new details about US strikes after Maduro captured and charged

Venezuela shaken by series of explosions in capital Caracas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump hailed the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as “an amazing thing” as he revealed new details of the unprecedented U.S. operation.

The Venezuelan president and his wife are currently aboard a U.S. warship en route to New York, where they have been indicted with several offenses, including Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed.

“They will soon face the full wrath of American justice,” Bondi said.

At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were seen in Venezuela’s capital in the early hours of Saturday, as its government said the U.S. had attacked civilian and military sites in multiple states.

In a phone call with Fox News Saturday morning, Trump told how he watched the capture of Maduro unfold in real-time from his residence in Mar-a-Lago.

“If you would've seen the speed, the violence, it was an amazing thing,” Trump told the network, adding that he had “never seen anything like it.”

The military operation has drawn widespread condemnation around the world, but members of Trump’s administration, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, defended the action and denied accusations of illegality.

The president is due to address the nation from his Palm Beach residence at 11 a.m. ET/ 4 p.m. GMT.