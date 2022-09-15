Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Putin, Zelenskyy court major allies as Ukraine makes gains

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy are each courting major allies on Thursday

Via AP news wire
Thursday 15 September 2022 08:37

Putin, Zelenskyy court major allies as Ukraine makes gains

Show all 8

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy are each courting major allies on Thursday, seeking to prop up their efforts in a war whose fortunes have tilted toward Ukraine in recent days.

In Uzbekistan’s ancient Samarkand, Putin was hoping to break through his international isolation and further cement his ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a geopolitical alliance increasingly seen as potent counterweight to the Western powers.

Putin and Xi were due to meet one-on-one and discuss Ukraine, according to the Russian president’s foreign affairs adviser.

In Kyiv, Zelenskyy was shrugging off a traffic collision the previous night that left him with no major injuries, officials said. On the agenda was a meeting with European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen, who once more showed full commitment to Ukraine’s cause.

Von der Leyen said she would address “how to continue getting our economies and people closer while Ukraine progresses towards accession” to the bloc, which is likely still years away in even the best of circumstances.

Recommended

While Russian forces in some areas are increasingly being pushed back toward the border, Russia is still striking from behind the front line. It fired missiles at the dam of the reservoir close to Zelenskyy's birthplace, Kryvyi Rih, forcing local authorities into emergency works to make sure there was no threat to the population.

The head of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said Thursday that officials blew up two dams to help the river flow and added levels had begun to subside. Authorities continue their search and rescue efforts. He did not elaborate.

The attack so close to his roots, angered Zelenskyy, saying the strikes had no military value.

"In fact hitting hundreds of thousands of ordinary civilians is another reason why Russia will lose,” he said in his nightly address late Wednesday.

Zelenskyy himself remained in a buoyant mood, saying late Wednesday that almost 400 settlements had been retaken in less that a week of fighting.

“It was an unprecedented movement of our warriors — Ukrainians once again managed to do what many considered impossible,” he said.

Zelenskyy is expected to ask for more Western military material which has been essential in driving the counteroffensive, and request even harsher sanctions against Moscow as the war drags on in its seventh month.

Despite the renewed Ukrainian vigor on the battlefield and the first rumblings of criticism at home, Putin is staying steadfast with his determination to fully subdue Ukraine, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

After a phone call with Putin earlier in the week, Scholz said that “unfortunately, I cannot tell you that the realization has grown over there by now that this was a mistake to start this war.”

“There has been no indication that new attitudes are emerging there now,” he added.

Recommended

___

Follow AP war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in