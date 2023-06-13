Will Trump’s arraignment be live-streamed?

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former president Donald Trump is expected to surrender to authorities at a federal courthouse in Miami, Florida on Tuesday (13 June) on 37 charges related to his retention of classified documents.

On Monday afternoon, Mr Trump left his residence in Bedminster, New Jersey, and boarded his private plane to make his way down to Florida.

It is the second time Mr Trump will be arraigned, the first being earlier this year when he was indicted in New York on 34 felony charges related to business fraud.

Unlike his previous indictment and arraignment, this one is on the federal level via the Department of Justice.

In most cases, criminal defendants are handcuffed, fingerprinted and photographed for a mug shot before appearing before the court. It is unclear if the procedure will remain for Mr Trump as authorities in New York only took his fingerprints.

Like last time, cameras will not be allowed in the Wilkie D Ferguson Jr courthouse during the former president’s arraignment. However, news reporters who manage to get a seat at the hearing will be allowed to use electronic devices but only in text function and not verbatim.

“News reporters are not authorized to record or transmit in any way audio, still photography, or video from anywhere inside courthouses nor from inside courtrooms, including any lobby areas, of any building housing a federal court,” the Southern District of Florida court website says.

Mr Trump’s hearing is set to begin at 3pm ET.

Though the former president can change his mind, he likely will enter a not-guilty plea deal as he has vocally expressed his innocence. During that time, Mr Trump will most likely stand next to his lawyer until the judge gives him permission to speak.

Several questions about the arraignment remain, including which judge will be overseeing the hearing and who will represent Mr Trump in court.

After the hearing, Mr Trump is expected to return to New Jersey after his arraignment on Tuesday and will deliver remarks at his golf club in Bedminster later in the evening.

As of Monday afternoon, authorities in Miami are preparing for potential protests and rallies that could turn violent.

Miami mayor Francis Suarez said the city is enacting plans to “make sure that everyone has a right to peacefully express themselves and exercise their constitutional rights” in “an obviously peaceful manner”.