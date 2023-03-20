Is Trump getting arrested this week?

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Workers began erecting barricades around the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Monday, bracing for a potential, unprecedented moment: Donald Trump arriving this week to face expected charges in a hush money probe, making him the first president in US history to face criminal charges after leaving office.

Mr Trump announced over the weekend that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, and called on his supporters to protest what he called the “corrupt and highly political Manhattan district attorney’s office,” which has been investigating the former president over hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to two women claiming to have had affairs with him.

“PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” Mr Trump blared on social media.

A Trump spokesperson, however, said the former president’s team has been given “no notification” of an impending arrest beside “illegal leaks”.

An indictment could drop on Monday evening or within the next few days, sources familiar with the process told Politico.

Police and security officials met on Monday at the New York Police Department headquarters to plan for a potential arrest of Mr Trump, according to the site.

“We’ll be discussing how we bring Trump in,” a source involved in the planning told the outlet, “No decisions have been made yet.”

Mr Trump’s lawyers said over the weekend the president will surrender if indicted and there won’t be a “stand-off at Mar-a-Lago.”

Officials are reportedly still working out the logistics of how Mr Trump would be arrested, whether he would be hand-cuffed, and whether he would be walked in front of the public or taken in privately. Former presidents are also protected around the clock by a Secret Service detail.

Supporters of Mr Trump, ranging from the New York Young Republicans to far-right figure Laura Loomer, said they planned to hold demonstrations to protest the charges at various sites around the country, while on far-right messageboards, some discussed preventing law enforcement from reaching Mr Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Speculation ramped up that Mr Trump would soon be arrested after his lawyer said the former president had been invited to testify before the New York grand jury investigating the hush money case.

Mr Trump’s main rival in the GOP 2024 field, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, spoke out on Monday about the potential charges.

"I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some kind of alleged affair," Mr DeSantis said at a news conference in Panama City. "I can’t speak to that."

The former president also faces legal threats from a probe in Georgia examining his efforts to flip the 2020 election results, a federal special counsel investigating his role in the January 6 insurrection, and a New York suit alleging Mr Trump conducted corrupt business practices.