Madison Cawthorn arrives late to Zelensky speech after sparking outrage by calling him a ‘thug’
Republican Rep Madison Cawthorn arrived late to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s joint address to Congress just the Ukrainian president was about to end his speech.
The North Carolina freshman Republican caused outrage when WRAL reported a video of him calling the Ukrainian president “a thug” and the Ukrainian government “that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies