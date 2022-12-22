✕ Close Biden welcomes Ukrainian president Zelensky to The White House

“Ukraine is alive and kicking.”Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky capped off his visit on Wednesday to Washington DC with a rousing speech before a joint section of Congress, which began with those fiery words.

In his remarks, Mr Zelensky invoked US military triumphs and called on Congress to make decisions that will save “millions of lives” as Ukraine fights its own war of independence.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian leader was greated at the White House by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Afterwards, at a joint press conference, both leaders spoke about the importance of the US’s newly announced commitment to send an additional $2bn in security assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of the Patriot missile defence system.

“This is a very important weapon to create secure air space for Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said. “That’s the only way we will be able to deprive the terrorist country [Russia] of their terrorist attacks to strike our energy sector, our infrastructure, and our people.”

The monumental trip marks Mr Zelensky’s first trip out of Ukraine in the 300 days since the start of Russia’s invasion.