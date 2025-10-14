Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, is being criticized by conservatives for publicly mourning the death of Palestinian influencer Saleh al-Jafarawi, who was accused of “celebrating” Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Jafarawi, 28, known for documenting the war in Gaza across Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, was confirmed killed in clashes on Sunday, his death coming just days after President Donald Trump announced that a peace plan had been agreed upon between Israel and Hamas after two years of bloodshed.

Responding to news of his killing, Duwaji, 27, posted four broken heart emojis on Instagram above a picture of him waving a Palestinian flag and wearing a protective “press” flak jacket.

open image in gallery Rama Duwaji, wife of progressive New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, has been attacked for paying tribute to the late Saleh al-Jafarawi ( AP )

Jafarawi – who is believed to have been shot dead by “armed militia” when fighting broke out between Hamas security forces and fighters from the Doghmush clan in Sabra, according to Al Jazeera – was well known to Israelis, who considered him a propagandist for Hamas and reviled him for allegedly celebrating the events of October 7, calling him “Mr FAFO.”

A widely shared video of Jafarawi appeared to show him cheering Hamas rocket attacks during the war. Another saw him bursting into tears in response to devastating Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Duwaji was criticised by Trump’s MAGA movement on X for mourning his passing, with many sharing coverage of her tribute from The New York Post and The Daily Caller.

“Believe people when they show you who they are and what they support,” wrote Fox contributor Charles Adams.

“Dear New York, do you really need anymore proof this is the worst mistake to ever run for Mayor?” said conservative commentator Professor Nez.

“Are you really gonna elect a Jew-hating commie Mayor, NYC? Is that how truly f***ed up the Democrats are now?” asked the “ReTrumplican” account Carter Giraffe.

Mamdani’s wife was born in Houston, Texas, but spent her childhood in Damascus, Syria, before returning to the U.S. in 2016.

open image in gallery The late Palestinian influencer Saleh al-Jafarawi ( X/@S_Aljafarawi )

Now based in New York City, she is an animator and illustrator who has worked with Spotify, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, the BBC, Apple, and the Tate Modern in London.

Touching on Arabic culture and feminist themes, her work has also frequently drawn attention to the Palestinian cause and violence in Gaza.

She met Mamdani, 33, on the dating app Hinge, he revealed on The Bulwark podcast in June, and the couple were married in February this year.

The candidate posted a picture of his wife on Instagram this spring with the comment: “Right-wing trolls are trying to make this race – which should be about you – about her. Rama isn’t just my wife, she’s an incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms. You can critique my views, but not my family.”