US service members injured in two rocket attacks on military bases in Syria

An unknown number of American service members were wounded in two separate rocket attacks on American military bases in Syria, a US government official said on Wednesday.

It is not clear exactly how many US soldiers were hurt, though the government official, Central Command communication director Col. Joe Buccino, said that the injuries were all “minor.” The US responded to the rocket attacks with a series of strikes from attack helicopteres that reportedly killed several people, including those responsible for the attacks.

NBC News reported that the attacks on the US military basis, located in the northeastern Syria at Conoco and Green Village, began on around 7:20 local time. President Joe Biden ordered the US response.

The US and its enemies in Syria have been trading attacks for the better part of two weeks. On Tuesday, the US launched a separate series of attacks on infrastructure that it claimed was being used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria as retaliation for an August 15 attack on a military facility.

While Mr Biden withdrew American soldiers from Afghanistan last year, the US still maintains a presence in Syria that includes roughly 900 troops to support the Syrian Democratic Forces in their battle against the Islamic State and its allies.