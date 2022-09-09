Uvalde police respond to shooting near site of Robb Elementary School

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Uvalde police say they have responded to a gang-related shooting with two injured juvenile victims at a park near Robb Elementary School.

Authorities say that two people were shot at the Texas City’s Memorial Park, which is a short distance from the school where a gunman murdered 19 students and two teachers in May.

Police say they are looking for a juvenile suspect, and although they know a name they have not released it publicly.

Both victims were airlifted to hospital in San Antonio.

“Please AVOID the area of the Uvalde Memorial Park. The Uvalde Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with injured victims,” the police department stated on Facebook.

The latest crime scene is less than two miles from the elementary school.

Students will never return to Robb Elementary as the school is set to be demolished. Survivors of the violence will instead be placed ins schools across the Uvalde school district.

Texas DPS stated on Twitter that they would be working with the city’s law enforcement to investigate the incident, which they suggested was gang-related.

“We are working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff’s Office following a suspected gang-related shooting at Memorial Park. This information is preliminary, as the situation develops we will work with local law enforcement to provide updates,” TDPS tweeted.