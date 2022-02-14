Samaria Jefferson, wife of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson, had to cut short her time watching her husband play in Super Bowl LVI when she went into labour.

Ms Jefferson was taken to hospital midway through the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium.

The couple already have a daughter, Bella, and are expecting a son.

Ms Jefferson was seen leaving the stadium on a stretcher.

When the game finished with a 23-20 Rams victory, Mr Jefferson grabbed his daughter as she and his father came onto the field and sprinted through the locker room.

He immediately headed to the hospital.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Samaria posted a photo on Instagram of the family on the field after the Rams’ NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers.

“Thanking God for constantly showing favour to my family. We are so blessed!!! And what a season for this team! WE’RE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL BABY,” she captioned the picture.

Ms Jefferson previously told The Athletic that she was preparing just in case the baby came early.

“I’m going to stay calm … and pray to God my water doesn’t break,” she said.

Her due date was reported to be 17 February.