Venezuela-Trump latest: Maduro to appear in New York court as president threatens Colombia with military action
Trump warns Mexico to get its ‘act together’ and says America ‘needs Greenland’
Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro was set to appear in a New York court on Monday to face drug and weapons charges after he was captured by U.S. forces.
Maduro is set to appear in the court of district judge Alvin Hellerstein at noon ET.
Secretary of state Marco Rubio suggested that America would not govern Venezuela day-to-day other than enforcing an existing "oil quarantine", a walkback on president Donald Trump’s insistence that Washington would run the South American country.
Rubio insisted that the U.S. was not at war with Venezuela after some Democratic lawmakers described the military operation to seize Maduro as an "act of war".
Trump, meanwhile, warned that Venezuela's new leader Delcy Rodríguez could end up with a fate worse than Maduro if she “doesn’t do what’s right” after she was sworn in as acting president.
He also threatened military action could extend to Colombia, urged Mexico to get its “act together”, and said the U.S. “needs Greenland”.
Recap: How US strikes and capture of Venezuelan president unfolded
- The world was stunned when the U.S. launched strikes on Venezuela in the early hours of Saturday (January 3), which rocked the capital of Caracas, while U.S. forces captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores from their home in a “meticulously planned” operation that was months in the making.
- Maduro and his wife were forced from their home and taken to New York via a U.S. Navy vessel, where they were indicted on several offenses, including narco-terrorism.
- President Donald Trump and top administration officials held a press conference at Mar-a-Lago Saturday morning, where Trump announced the U.S. would be “running” Venezuela in the meantime.
- Trump did not offer specifics about who would be running the country, but said his officials would be part of a team working with the Venezuelans in the interim.
- The president mentioned Venezuela’s oil industry several times during the press conference, leading to accusations from critics that the military action was about oil, and not drugs, as the administration has claimed.
- Maduro and his wife arrived on U.S. soil late afternoon Saturday and were in New York City by the evening.
- Maduro is currently being held at Brooklyn’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center ahead of his first appearance in court, scheduled for Monday.
- Trump issued a threat to Maduro’s vice president that she could face a fate worse than the ousted Venezuelan leader “if she does not do what’s right.”
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared on the Sunday morning shows, where he reinforced the Trump administration’s message that the capture of Maduro “had to be done.”
- Rubio refused to give details about who was running the country right now and said people were “fixating” on it.
Oil prices fall only slightly following Maduro's capture
Oil prices fell by just less than one percent after trading opened Sunday evening, after the capture of ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.
Analysis from The New York Times suggested that the drop to around $57 per barrel highlights how the South American nation is a relatively small player is in global oil markets.
MTG breaks with Trump one last time and claims US involvement in Venezuela ‘doesn’t serve’ American people
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, on her final day as congresswoman, was the president’s strongest Republican critic on the Sunday show circuit this week in the wake of a stunning U.S. operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of Nicolas Maduro.
The Republican firebrand was on NBC’s Meet the Press for the last time as a member of the House as she argued that President Donald Trump was once again turning away from the domestic agenda she has argued for months is a reason for the his decreasing popularity among his base.
“I am not defending Maduro and of course I am happy for the people of Venezuela to be liberated,” Greene said. “[But] this is the same Washington playbook that we are so sick and tired of, that doesn't serve the American people, but actually serves the big corporations, the banks, and the oil executives.”
MTG takes another swipe at Trump Venezuela before she leaves Congress
Trump threatens military operation against Colombia
U.S. president Donald Trump has threatened military action against Colombia’s government, saying the option “sounds good to me”.
"Colombia is very sick, too, run by a sick man, who likes making cocaine and selling to the United States, and he's not going to be doing it very long," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, in an apparent reference to Colombia's president Gustavo Petro.
Asked directly whether the U.S. would pursue a military operation against the country, Trump answered, "It sounds good to me."
The comments came after the United States captured Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro in an audacious raid and whisked him to New York to face drug-trafficking charges.
The US sanctioned Petro in the autumn after Trump blamed the leader for failing to curb drug trafficking in the country allowing cartels to “flourish”.
The country had become a refuge to hundreds of Venezuelans who fled Maduro’s rule in recent years.
Edmundo Gonzalez calls on Venezuelan military to bring him to power
Venezuelan opposition politician Edmundo Gonzalez called for the country’s military to bring him to power after following the capture and ousting of president Nicolas Maduro.
“Our commitment is: loyalty to the people, to freedom, and to the rule of law,” Gonzalea said, in a post on X translated from Spanish, accompanying a lengthier video message.
“We will never betray our principles; that will be the foundation for the reconstruction of the nation. Venezuela deserves a future with rights and hope.
In the video, Gonzalez, whom many consider to have been the real winner of the 2024 election in Venezuela, referred to himself as “president” of the country.
“This is a historic moment. We face it with calm, clarity and democratic commitment,” he said, also calling for the release of political prisoners held by the Venezuelan government.
Cuba says 32 of its citizens killed in Maduro extraction
Cuba confirmed on Sunday that 32 of its citizens were killed during the U.S. raid on Venezuela to exract president Nicolas Maduro.
The Cuban government declared two days of mourning on 5 and 6 January to honor the people who were killed in the U.S. strikes.
The government said all the people killed were members of the Cuban armed forces and intelligence agencies, but gave few details.
"True to their responsibilities concerning security and defense, our compatriots fulfilled their duty with dignity and heroism and fell, after fierce resistance, in direct combat against the attackers or as a result of bombings on the facilities," the statement said.
Cuba has provided some security for Maduro since he came to power. It was not clear how many Cubans were guarding the Venezuelan president when they died and how many may have perished elsewhere.
Trump says that US is ‘in charge’ of Venezuela after capture of Maduro
Donald Trump insisted on Sunday night that the U.S. is “in charge” of Venezuela after American military forces toppled Nicolas Maduro over the weekend.
Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One that his administration was “dealing with the people that just got sworn in,” seemingly referring to acting president Delcy Rodriguez.
Trump says Venezuelan opposition leader could only win election with his support
Donald Trump has claimed that the leader of the Venezuelan opposition, Maria Corina Machado, would only be able to win an election if she had his backing.
“I don’t think she’s got the support of the people that she has to have,” Trump told The New York Post Sunday. “That’s all.”
The president later added: “She could only win an election if I did support her. But I like her very much.”
Trump also said that Venezuela the country needed to be “run properly” and that elections were a secondary concern.
Machado was the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, an accolade that Trump had mentioned wanting for himself.
Trump says U.S. is 'in charge' of Venezuela
Donald Trump has claimed the U.S. is now “in charge” of Venezuela.
“Don’t ask me who’s in charge, because I’ll give you an answer, and it’ll be very controversial,” Trump told reporters Sunday from Air Force One.
Pressed on what the remark meant, he added: “It means we’re in charge. We’re in charge.”
The president also said that the administration was “dealing with the people that just got sworn in,” appearing to refer to Venezuelan vice president Delcy Rodríguez, who has since been sworn in as acting president of the South American nation.
Trump said that he has not spoken to Rodriguez personally yet, but previously warned that she would end up “maybe worse” than Maduro if she did not cooperate.
“Venezuela right now is a dead country. We have to bring it back, and we’re gonna have to have big investments by the oil companies to bring back the infrastructure ready to go,” Trump said.
Trump claims Maduro sent 'every single drug addict' from Venezuela to U.S.
In remarks to reporters Sunday night, Donald Trump claimed that Nicolas Maduro had sent "every drug addict in that country... was sent into our country.”
“Think of that every single drug addict from Maduro’s country, which isn't really his country, and it's certainly not his country anymore,” he said.
“Every drug addict and every drug dealer has been sent into our country. Now we're getting them back.”
