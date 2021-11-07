A 14-year-old boy and a man who was crushed while trying to save his sister-in-law have been named among the victims of the Astroworld music festival crowd surge, as details emerge of the eight fans killed at Travis Scott’s show in Houston.

At least two investigations, one of them criminal, have been launched into deadly concert, which 50,000 people attended on Friday.

Signs of an unruly crowd emerged earlier in the day when video showed some fans hopping over fences and turn-styles to avoid metal detectors and ticket-takers. At around 9.30pm, organisers became aware of medical emergencies and began to shut down the event. More than two-dozen people were taken to hospital, with hundreds more injured in the melee.

The youngest victim has been identified as John Hilgert, 14, a high school freshman and athlete. The boy’s school district, located west of Houston, released a statement confirming his death.

It said: “Our hearts go out to the student’s family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial. This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today. Please keep the student's family in your thoughts and prayers as they face this tragedy. We will make counselors available to students next week to offer any help and support needed.”

Another young student to perish at the concert chaos was 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez, according to ABC13, who reported that the high school junior had a passion for dance.

Ms Rodriguez’s sister shared an emotional tribute on Facebook, writing: “Dancing was her passion and now she’s dancing her way to heaven’s pearly gates.”

The victims’ ages ranged from 14 to 27, with the oldest identified as Danish Baig. The man’s younger brother, Basil Mirza Baig, told The Houston Chronicle that his sibling had died in an ambulance after being crushed while trying to save his sister-in-law.

Mr Baig’s brother criticised event organisers in a Facebook post. “My brother was killed in this horrendous Astroworld event that was managed poorly and supervised by such horrible people.”

Another victim, Rodolfo Angel Peña, 23, died of cardiac arrest at the concert, according to USA Today. Mr Peña was a student and aspiring model who intended to become a border patrol agent one day, according to the newspaper.

His sister, Jennifer, called him “the sweetest person, friendly, outgoing”.

“He had many friends because he was always there for everyone,” she told the Laredo Morning Times, adding that he “was a big fan of Travis. He loved his music.”

Relatives were first notified simply that her brother had been hurt, she said - and it wasn’t until hours later, when her mother arrived in Houston, that they found out he had been killed.

Franco Patino, a 21-year-old college student originally from Naperville, Illinois, died at the Texas concert, according to the student newspaper of the University of Dayton, where he was a student. He was attending the show to celebrate the birthday of his best friend, Jacob Jurinek – whose family on Sunday confirmed he had also been killed.

Mr Patino was a mechanical engineering technology major with a minor in human movement biomechanics, in addition to being a member of a Latino fraternity at the school, which confirmed his passing:

Mr Patino and Mr Jurinek were both graduates of Neaqua High School in Naperville, which is a western suburb of Chicago. Mr Jurinek was a junior at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and described himself on his LinkedIn profile as “a creative mind with a knack for graphic design. A photoshop expert in the making, with a lot of hands on experience for someone still in college. A student studying to earn a journalism degree with a specialization in advertisement at Southern Illinois University. Also a student intern with SIU’s athletic media team, helping to design graphics for digital and print media, and manage social media accounts for all sports at the university”.

He added that he hoped to “take my talents to the next level, and one day create graphics for a professional sports team”.

Jacob Jurinek, a college student from Naperville, Illinois, was killed at Astroworld alongside his high school friend (LinkedIn)

Mr Jurinek’s devastated family confirmed his death alongside his Mr Patino.

“Jake was beloved by his family and by his seemingly countless number of friends for his contagious enthusiasm, his boundless energy, and his unwavering positive attitude,” they said. “He was an avid fan of music, an artist, a son, a best friend to many, and a loving and beloved cousin, nephew, and grandson. Always deeply committed to his family, he was affectionately known as ‘Big Jake’ by his adoring younger cousins, a name befitting of his larger-than-life personality.

“We are all devastated and are left with a huge hole in our lives,” said his father, Ron Jurinek, according to ABC7 Chicago. “Right now, we ask for the time and space for our family to process this tragic news and begin to heal. We’re comforted by the fact that the hundreds of people Jake touched over the years will carry a piece of his spirit with them.”

Scott has released statements saying he is “devastated” by the loss of life and has vowed to help the families of the victims. In a video on Saturday evening, the rapper said “I just wanna send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night. We’re actually working now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time.”