Washington DC shooting latest: Suspect in custody after two Israeli embassy staff killed near Jewish museum
The shooting has drawn condemnation from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US president Donald Trump
Two Israeli embassy staffers were gunned down Wednesday night outside a Jewish museum in Washington DC, by a man police said had chanted “free, free Palestine” following his arrest.
One person is believed to have died shortly after the attack, which occurred at 9.15pm local time outside the Capital Jewish Museum, and the second victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and also died. The shooting was at “close range,” a spokesperson for the embassy said.
"Two staff members of the Israeli embassy were shot this evening at close range while attending a Jewish event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC," Tal Naim Cohen, spokesperson at the Israeli embassy in Washington, said in a post on X.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also confirmed the news, writing on X: “Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC.”
Writing on TruthSocial, US president Donald Trump immediately condemned the shooting as anti-Semitism.
“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!” he wrote.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he was "shocked" by the "horrific, antisemitic" shooting.
Victims were a young couple about to become engaged
Two Israeli embassy staff fatally shot by a lone gunman outside a Jewish museum in Washington DC were a young couple about to become engaged, officials have said.
The two were shot and killed in the area of 3rd and F Streets in Northwest, a part of central Washington that is about 1.3 miles (2 km) from the White House.
Yechiel Leiter, Israel's ambassador to the U.S., told reporters the young man killed had "purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem."
