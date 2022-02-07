(AP)

Police in Richland, Washington have responded to a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store.

Initial reports were that at least one person was wounded inside the store by a man with a handgun, but it is now understood that one person is dead and at least one other is wounded. Eyewitnesses claim to have heard as many as a dozen shots.

Employees and customers hid and sheltered in place in stock rooms, restrooms, the pharmacy and offices until police could reach them to escort them to safety.

Local police have released images of the suspect taken from security cameras and are seeking information on their identity and location. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and people have been advised to avoid the area due to police activity.

The first call to police came at 11.03am local time reporting yelling and possible gun shots within the store. Officers were dispatched and arrived on scene at 11.04am.