Six dead in West Virginia helicopter crash

Six people have died after a helicopter used for tourism flights crashed onto a highway in West Virginia on Wednesday.

The helicopter, which was based at an airport in the state’s Logan County, crashed on State Route 17 and was on fire when rescue crews arrived, according to officials.

Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority, confirmed that there were no survivors. Mr Bryant described the helicopter as a Vietnam War-era Bell UH-1B.

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board have sent investigators to the scene. State Route 17 was expected to remain closed for 24 hours during this investigation.

“A Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed near Rt 17 in Logan County, West Virginia, around 5pm local time Wednesday,” the FAA said in a statement. “Six people were on board.”

“The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.”

The reason behind the crash remains unclear but according to Logan County’s office of emergency management, there was a severe thunderstorm watch for the area at the time of the incident.

Reacting to the crash, West Virginia governor Jim Justice tweeted: “Cathy and I are praying for the families of those killed in this tragic helicopter crash.”