White House ‘to boycott Beijing Olympics’ - report

Biden administration’s pullout from 2022 Beijing Olympics will send message to China, report says

Arpan Rai
Monday 06 December 2021 03:53
<p>US president Joe Biden, in November, had indicated he was considering a diplomatic boycott of the games</p>

Joining a global chorus of calls for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Biden administration is likely to announce that no US government officials will be attending the global sporting event to be held in China in February, it has been reported.

The Biden administration’s pullout will send a message to China on the international stage without restricting the participation of US athletes, CNN reported, citing multiple White House sources. The move is reportedly being discussed privately by the National Security Council, which has yet to comment publicly.

An announcement of the partial boycott of the games is expected later this week.

It comes amid calls for a diplomatic boycott by several western nations, including the UK and Australia, in protest against Chinese human rights violations.

Shortly after a call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, US president Joe Biden had indicated in November that he might be considering a diplomatic boycott of the games.

“President Biden raised concerns about the [People’s Republic of China’s] practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, as well as human rights more broadly,” according to the White House readout.

This will be the second boycott of the Olympics by the US in 41 years, with the previous one being called under President Jimmy Carter’s administration in 1980.

