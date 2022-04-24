The White House is suffering from a crystal shortage

From Queen Elizabeth to Nelson Mandela, world leaders considered worthy of all the pomp and trimmings have been feted at White House state dinners for nearly 100 years.

But as social events begin to swing back into action at Joe Biden’s White House, the nation’s most famous household is facing a chronic crystal shortage.

According to the White House Historical Association, the last purchase of new crystal for a full state dinner of up to 400 guests was during the Nixon era.

CNN reported the scarcity of appropriate glassware has been an issue dating back to at least the George W. Bush presidency, when opulent state dinners were held about once a year.

Barack Obama continued the custom, hosting Chinese president Xi Jingping (with entertainment by Ne-Yo), Japanese leader Shinzo Abe and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

CNN said that glassware would be rented for these occasions, when as many as 350 marching sets would be required.

“It’s like going to the Met Gala in a Rent the Runway gown,” a former White House official told CNN.

“Here you are at the White House, but you’re drinking from glasses you could get from the local caterer. Some people don’t think it’s a big deal, but some people really, really do.”

Michelle and Barack Obama wait for the leaders of five Nordic countries to arrive for a state dinner in 2016 (AFP/Getty)

Under Donald Trump, who irked many of the US’s traditional allies, only two state dinners were held; for French president Emmanual Macron in 2018 and a relatively low-key affair for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in 2019.

The task of maintaining the traditions of the White House falls to the First Lady.

CNN reported that Melania Trump was aware of the shortage, but declined to restock the White House’s crystal cabinet.

The Independent has contacted Ms Trump for comment.

With the pandemic having receded and the need for diplomacy ever more important, it will be up to Jill Biden to work out whether to continue the practice of mixing and matching available stemware, renting a set, or purchasing new ones.

White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin told CNN they were available to offer guidance should Dr Biden need any.

“We have worked with 12 presidents since the Kennedys, and we naturally have a longer arc of knowledge as to what is needed, or what would be a good investment, but our role is not to criticise,” he said.

“We would say we are not lobbying for this at all, it is just a consideration we make. We want to be respectful of every first lady’s role.”