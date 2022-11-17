Whittier police recruits - live: Suspect identified as video shows moment SUV hit 25 sheriff trainees
‘Life-altering’ injuries suffered by some runners
Authorities have identified a suspect arrested after an SUV crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits out on a training run on Wednesday morning in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.
As many as 25 of the group of 75 were taken to local hospitals. Five were listed in critical condition with head trauma, a possible amputation, and lacerations, according to reports.
The suspect detained at the scene by authorities has now been named as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22.
He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and may have been under the influence of a recreational drug when the crash occurred, Fox 11 reported. Gutierrez passed a field sobriety test and blew a 0.0 in his blood alcohol check. He is due in court on Friday.
The recruits attend the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services Center located roughly a mile and a half from the crash site. Recruits are often seen running in the vicinity in packs with outrunners wearing high-visibility gear.
Aerial footage showed debris strewn across the roadway as first responders tended to the wounded and a surveillance camera caught the shocking moment on video.
‘No one could ever imagine for this to happen’
A witness, only identified as Joseph, told ABC7 that “the street is really dangerous and it’s a main street but there’s so much foot traffic and also just regular traffic and there’s always people speeding or driving drunk through here”.
He added that it’s not “uncommon to hear a crash outside of the house like that. But I’ve never seen something this bad”.
Joseph said that he and other residents rushed to help, bringing water and towels.
“The car was completely wrecked, like the whole front end was done,” he told ABC7. “The light pole was on the floor ... it was like three or four of us neighbours that came out because this has happened before. We’ve lived here for 10 years. It’s happened before like where a car crashes into a gate, but this was like ... no one could ever imagine for this to happen.”
“There were so many people. Everyone was kind of in various conditions, some were unconscious, some were still conscious, some with really bad injuries to their legs. There was people bleeding from their face,” he said.
“The sheriff’s academy ... like they run through here all the time so you feel kind of connected to them,” the witness told the local TV station. “So it was a really crazy thing to wake up to.”
What do we know about the injured recruits
The members of Academy Class 464 attend the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services Center located in the 11500 block of Colima Road, approximately a mile and a half from the crash site, Fox 11 reports.
Academy Class 464 consists of 75 recruits for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, and police departments from Bell, Glendale, Pasadena, and the University of California Los Angeles.
LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, of the 25 injured:
- 1 injured is with Pasadena PD
- 2 injured are with Bell PD
- 2 injured are with Glendale PD
- 20 injured are with LASD
The names of the victims have not been released and Sheriff Villanueva said some of them face a long road to recovery.
In pictures: Aerial shots show aftermath of crash
Everything we know about LA car crash that injured 25 police recruits
At least 25 police recruits have been injured after a group of trainees was struck by a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old man while they were out for a morning run in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.
Here is everything we know so far.
Everything we know about LA car crash that injured 25 police recruits
Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was reportedly “arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on peace officers in connection with Wednesday’s crash.”
How the incident unfolded
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the driver — now named as Nicholas Joseph Guttierez, 22 — veered from the southbound lane and plowed into recruits who were running in formation on the edge of the northbound lane adjacent to the curb at approximately 6.30am.
The recruits were running in four columns with eight road guards who wear reflective high-visibility vests demarking them to traffic. In addition to that, drill instructors and safety vehicles accompanied recruits on the run.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva spoke with the recruits who were running at the front of the formation.
“It happened so quickly,” Mr Villanueva told a press conference. “They jumped out of the way, but the people behind had no chance. They never saw it.”
It is estimated that the SUV was traveling at between 30 to 40mph, and there were no signs of skid marks on the roadway. The vehicle then hit a light pole bringing it to a stop and destroying the front end.
Angelica Musick, the girlfriend of one of the victims, told Good Day LA that her boyfriend said the driver still had his foot on the accelerator and he had attempted to break the car’s window to make him stop.
The investigation continues.
Suspect, 22, arrested for attempted murder
A suspect has been arrested after allegedly plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits in California.
Los Angeles County authorities have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, of Diamond Bar.
He is accused of crashing into the group of recruits with his Honda CR-V in Whittier on Wednesday.
Andrea Blanco has the full story.
Suspect arrested for attempted murder after ploughing car into 25 police recruits
Los Angeles County authorities have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Joseph Gutierrez, of Diamond Bar
BREAKING - Authorities identify suspect
Authorities in Los Angeles have formally arrested a 22-year-old man after a vehicle plowed into a large group of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department cadets on a training run in the suburb of Whittier on Wednesday morning. More than two dozen were injured — five critically.
Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the crash.
His bail was set at $2m, according to the sheriff’s department.
Surveillance footage captures moment of crash
New surveillance video from a nearby home shows the moment a driver slammed an SUV into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a morning run in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier at 630am on Wednesday. A motive is still unknown.
The video has been edited to remove graphic content (via ABC7).
Here’s Maroosha Muzaffar’s report.
Moment car crashed into group of police recruits leaving five critically injured
Driver was detained at the scene and was identified to be a 22-year-old man
California governor sends a message to injured recruits
California Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding Wednesday’s crash and the 25 recruits were injured during the incident.
“Our hearts are with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s recruits injured this morning while training to serve their communities,” the Democratic governor said. “Jennifer and I send our best wishes for their recovery and stand with their loved ones and colleagues at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department during this difficult time.”
In pictures: Scenes from the site where a driver crashed into dozens of police recruits, injuring more than two dozen
