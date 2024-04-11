The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Organisers of the Willy’s Chocolate Experience in Glasgow, who are now attempting to bring the now-infamous event stateside, clarified that A-lister Timothee Chalamet will not be attending as previously hinted.

The viral event prompted police to be called by angry Scottish parents, sparked dozens of memes, and was even referred to in the House of Commons after it hit the headlines in February.

Children were left screaming and in tears after being wrongly promised unlimited sweets at a warehouse. Young attendees were given half a couple of supermarket lemonade and a single jelly bean.

However, organisers House of Illuminati have pressed ahead with a second attempt in Los Angeles, but were quick to dispel any more false promises, including those of potential famous guests.

Tickets for the LA event, titled “Willy’s Chocolate Experience LA”, cost $48.40, the equivalent of around £39.

In a tongue-in-cheek reference to February’s disastrous event, ticket purchasers were promised that the price of general admission “includes 2 jelly beans”.

An email sent to customers on Wednesday clarified that, despite previous press releases and media coverage, celebrities including Nathan Fielder, Zak Galifianakis, and Timothee Chalamet would not be present at the event.

Chalamet starred as the titular chocolate maker in Warner Bros recent musical film Wonka, released in December 2023.

“We want to be completely clear about the talent coming,” the email read, adding that actor and yoga teacher Kirsty Paterson would be in attendance as the star of the event.

Ms Paterson, 29, became a viral hit after pictures emerged of her as a sad Oompa Loompa at the “immersive” £35-a-ticket experience.

House of Illuminati LA clarified that A-listers would not be attending the event ( Screenshot )

The email from organisers continued: “Formerly the Eventbrite page had said Nathan, Zak, and Timothee ‘might’ show up, it was intentionally cheekily worded as we have reached out to some of their teams for participation, but had not heard confirmation back yet.”

Referencing the original event’s misleading use of AI to sell the event, it continued: “The UK press around this event misprinted it – ironically they used AI to write the article based on the Eventbrite and missed the context and subtext of the joke.

“We are in the process of securing more talent, and having the misprinted press is actually helping.

“We are extremely sorry for any confusion this caused, and will 100 per cent offer refunds for folks who purchased tickets. Please request the refund on the website and we will happily process the request,” the email read.