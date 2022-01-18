Bear attacks Florida woman on her own driveway

A woman in Florida has been left with facial injuries after being attacked by a black bear on her driveway.

The Debary resident, who identified herself as Aydee, said she had been walking her dog on the driveway when she spotted a large black bear, which was with her cubs.

After attempting to shoo the bear away from herself and her dog, Aydee said the animal headed straight towards her.

“I took off running, and she came running behind me,” the woman told Fox

“I was screaming and going to my neighbours to see if he can call 911 or help me or take out a gun,” she added.

The woman’s neighbour Awston Kennedy told Fox35: “Next thing you know there’s pounding on the door. There was four of us who came out to check on her really quick. Her main concern was her dog.”

According to a press release from Volusia County Sheriff’s Office: “Officers arrived on the scene and found an adult female bear with yearlings in a tree nearby.

“EMS arrived on the scene to treat the woman’s injuries, which were not life threatening.

“The woman’s dog was not injured. FWC bear biologists darted the adult bear in the tree and humanely killed it per the FWC policy to protect public safety. The three 100-pound yearlings are old enough to survive on their own and so no attempt was made to capture them,” the release added.