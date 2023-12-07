Young Thug trial witness awkwardly mistakes defendant’s brother for attorney: Live
Girlfriend Mariah the Scientist reacts to sweater claims in Rico trial
Related video
The hotly-anticipated trial of the rapper Young Thug is underway in a courtroom in Atlanta, Georgia, following almost a year of delays.
In May 2022, Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, was arrested and charged in a sprawling RICO indictment along with 27 other defendants.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis – who is using the same law to prosecute Donald Trump in his Georgia election interference case – accused the suspects of being part of a criminal street gang named YSL or “Young Slime Life.”
According to prosecutors, the gang is responsible for a series of violent crimes, including murders, shootings, carjackings and racketeering.
Young Thug has denied the accusations and insisted that YSL is simply Young Thug’s record label – Young Stoner Life.
After several defendants took plea deals or had their cases severed, the Grammy Award-winning rapper and five others are finally on trial.
Drama erupted in the courtroom on Wednesday when a juror informed the judge that she saw herself on a livestream during a recess. Despite fears of a mistrial, the court will resume tomorrow.
WATCH: Awkward moment in court today
What does YSL mean?
YSL takes on a few meanings in this trial.
According to its website, YSL stands for Young Stoner Life, a record label that includes artists Young Thug, Gunna, Yak Gotti, Unfoonk. They are all defendants in this trial.
The prosecution is arguing that “YSL” also stands for “Young Slime Life,” a “criminal street gang.”
During his opening remarks, Mr Steel discussed the alleged origins of “YSL.” He said the abbreviation stemmed from the “YSL” logo on Yves Saint Laurent pants.
Witnesses reluctant to describe Cleveland Ave area as low-income
House Judiciary GOP makes comparisons between Young Thug and Donald Trump trials
Both cases have been brought by Fulton County DA Fani Willis and both concern RICO charges.
Despite the drama, court will resume session tomorrow
After the judge asked every juror whether they overheard the one juror discussing her concern with the sergeant. The judge encouraged jurors to keep off of social media apps to avoid any coverage of the trial. “Any apps, any news feeds, come off of those,” he said.
The court will start at 10am tomorrow and go until about 12:30pm.
Other jurors speak to the judge
The judge asked all the other jurors if they heard the first juror discussing “anything about the media”?
More juror drama
Within the last 30 minutes, “you shared a video on your phone with” a sergeant, right? The judge asked before asking how she came across the video.
“I saw myself on the camera above us here,” and she asked where else she could be seen, including the viewing room. She was “concerned” after finding a video online that showed her on a live feed “in contravention of the court’s order,” as the judge put it.
Radclif Henry testifies
Mr Henry is a patrol officer, who was dispatched to Grant Park after the call about the shooting. He approached someone who matched the description as a “Black male wearing all black” and the person went running. While he was chasing him, the suspect threw the firearm on the ground and then the officer picked it up and “made it safe.”
Officer Henry said he detained them and asked why he was running; he didn’t respond because “he was tired,” he said.
The officer said the gun came back as stolen.
Sharon Latners takes the stand
Ms Latners works for Atlanta’s 911 communication center.
The prosecution played three 911s call from May 25, 2018.
During cross-examination, Mr Matthews emphasised that there were no descriptions of or details about the shooter from the callers. He also pointed out that the shootings took place at three different locations.
Witnesses refuse to refer to Cleveland Ave as a “poor” area
Earlier today, Mr McKesey refused to agree with Mr Steel when he asked whether the area was destitute because he didn’t want to disrespect those in the area.
Mr Thomas similarly refused to classify the area as poor, when Mr Adams asked, but characterised it as a high crime area.
“You’re well-versed enough to say that it’s a high-crime area or that it’s a gang area but you can’t say whether it’s a low-income area or not?” Mr Adams said.