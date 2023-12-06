Young Thug mouths message to Mariah the Scientist across trial courtroom: Live
Girlfriend Mariah the Scientist reacts to sweater claims in Rico trial
The hotly-anticipated trial of the rapper Young Thug is underway in a courtroom in Atlanta, Georgia, following almost a year of delays.
In May 2022, Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, was arrested and charged in a sprawling RICO indictment along with 27 other defendants.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis – who is using the same law to prosecute Donald Trump in his Georgia election interference case – accused the suspects of being part of a criminal street gang named YSL or “Young Slime Life.”
According to prosecutors, the gang is responsible for a series of violent crimes, including murders, shootings, carjackings and racketeering.
Young Thug has denied the accusations and insisted that YSL is simply Young Thug’s record label – Young Stoner Life.
After several defendants took plea deals or had their cases severed, the Grammy Award-winning rapper and five others are finally on trial.
Week two of the trial has already led to a few viral snippets. Mr Williams boasted a designer sweater emblazoned with a wolf, which sparked speculation on social media that he was sending a message to the prosecution.
In another viral moment, a video is circulating of the rapper seeming to mouth “I love you” to his girlfriend Mariah the Scientist across the courtroom.
Young Thug trial viewers think he was sending a message with a designer wolf sweater
On Monday, Mr Williams arrived at court wearing an Amiri sweater emblazoned with a wolf, according to WSBTV. The sweater retails for $1,090 but is currently on sale for $595.
Viewers sounding off online were quick to question whether the wolf image was meant as a jab at prosecutors, who mentioned the animal in opening statements last week.
Prosecutor Adriane Love began her opening on 27 November by quoting The Jungle Book: “For the strength of the Pack is the Wolf, and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack.”
Young Thug trial viewers think he was sending a message with $1,090 wolf sweater
The rapper’s girlfriend called the choice of outfit a ‘pure coincidence’
Your guide to YSL trial lingo
The highly anticipated Young Thug trial is underway and both sides have already been throwing around terms that aren’t particularly common — or have different meanings, depending on who’s talking.
Some of the most viral moments from the trial so far have consisted of the unusual terminology and references being used — like “SLATT” or “pushin P.”
Here’s a guide to the most important - and perplexing - words and phrases so far:
Who is Mariah the Scientist?
Mariah the Scientist is not only a singer-songwriter from Atlanta, but is also Young Thug’s girlfriend.
The pair made headlines recently when Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, released the song, “From a Man,” after she dropped “From a Woman.”
Mr Williams “is someone who supports and respects my vision wholeheartedly. There is a true balance in my femininity and his masculinity,” Mariah the Scientist said in October, according to Rolling Stone. “He’s the yang to my yin in every way.”
The couple also made headlines again this week after Mr Williams boasted a sweater featuring a wolf on it. Although some social media users thought he wore it as a jab to the prosecution — who called him the “head of the pack” of YSL and quoted The Jungle Book — Mariah the Scientist told WSBTV that wearing the sweater was a “pure coincidence.”
Court in recess for the day
The judge said that the next witness will likely talk a long time, so he is waiting until tomorrow to hear that testimony.
Judge Glanville said he anticipated a 10am start time.
Edwin Garcia testifies
Mr Garcia is employed at the GBI in the forensic section.
The forensic scientist testified about marijuana that was sent to him in January 2023, which a defence attorney said Mr Bebee was arrested for allegedly possessing in 2020.
Cross-examination of APD Officer Applewhaite gets testy
Officer Jasmyn Hawkins Mogavero takes the stand
Ms Mogavero works for the APD. She said 151 Cleveland Ave, the gas station, is a “high crime area” in terms of “shootings and drugs.”
She is also testifying about Mr Bebee on May 9, 2020.
Mr Bebee took a plea deal last month, meaning only six defendants are on trial.
Officer Ian Applewhaite testifies
The Atlanta police officer testified about going undercover at 151 Cleveland Ave, where Mr Bebee allegedly sold him $20 worth of weed.
Derontae Bebee agreed to a plea deal last month. He pleaded guilty to all counts against him.
