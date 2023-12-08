Young Thug trial judge sends stark warning to jury: Live updates
The hotly-anticipated trial of the rapper Young Thug is underway in a courtroom in Atlanta, Georgia, following almost a year of delays.
In May 2022, Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, was arrested and charged in a sprawling RICO indictment along with 27 other defendants.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis – who is using the same law to prosecute Donald Trump in his Georgia election interference case – accused the suspects of being part of a criminal street gang named YSL or “Young Slime Life.”
According to prosecutors, the gang is responsible for a series of violent crimes, including murders, shootings, carjackings and racketeering.
Young Thug has denied the accusations and insisted that YSL is simply Young Thug’s record label – Young Stoner Life.
After several defendants took plea deals or had their cases severed, the Grammy Award-winning rapper and five others are finally on trial.
Drama erupted in the courtroom on Wednesday when a juror informed the judge that she saw herself on a livestream during a recess. Judge Glanville then suggested the jurors stay off of social media apps throughout the trial.
The judge reiterated that jurors should stay off of social media
On Wednesday, a juror flagged that she thought she saw herself on a livefeed on social media.
This prompted Judge Glanville to call in each juror one by one to see if they had overheard this juror discussing her discovery. The livestream of the trial dramatically cut out when the judge was posing the question to one juror, prompting fears that a mistrial would ensue.
Instead, the continued. The judge then warned jurors to keep off of social media.
He reiterated the same thing today in court.
Recap: What has happened during the Young Thug trial?
The indictment lists 28 defendants, including Jeffery Williams aka Young Thug, but only six defendants are on trial, as several have taken plea deals, including rappers Gunna and Unfoonk, Mr Williams’ brother.
Lyrics, which were the pressure point ahead of the trial, have so far only made an appearance during opening statements.
So far, the prosecution has been calling up witnesses to testify about the “overt acts” laid out in the indictment to demonstrate a conspiracy among defendants. Many of the witnesses are law enforcement officers and a couple were alleged victims — one of theft and one of carjacking.
The prosecution is trying to show that YSL is a “criminal street gang,” not just a record label that stands for Young Stoner Life, as the defence claims.
One law enforcement witness, Detective Belknap, described YSL identifiers, like the propensity to use the snake emoji, to wear green, to type certain abbreviations (like SLATT), and to make certain hand signs, to jurors during the trial’s first week.
WATCH: Funny moment in court when judge responds to juror asking for free lunch
The sweater that sent social media buzzing is sold out
Social media is buzzing over a now sold-out designer wolf sweater donned by Young Thug at his trial in Georgia - days after prosecutors described him as the head of a wolf pack.
The rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is in court in Fulton County, Georgia, fighting gang and racketeering charges in connection with what DA Fani Willis and prosecutors say is a violent street gang he co-founded called Young Slime Life (YSL). He and 27 defendants other are facing RICO charges and have each been individually charged with other violations. Mr Williams has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
On Monday, Mr Williams arrived at court wearing an Amiri sweater emblazoned with a wolf, according to WSBTV. The sweater retails for $1,090 and was on sale for $595 as of Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, the sweater appeared to be sold out on the Amiri website.
Read the full story...
Young Thug’s designer wolf sweater sells out after sparking trial speculation
The rapper’s girlfriend Mariah the Scientist called the choice of outfit a ‘pure coincidence’
ICYMI: Who is Young Thug?
Born in 1991 as Jeffrey Lamar Williams, Young Thug is an Atlanta-born rapper. He also goes by the name Slime.
After starting his career at the age of 19, he signed with Gucci Mane’s record label, and went on to become one of the most influential artists on the contemporary hip-hop and trap music scene.
His first two albums “So Much Fun”, in 2019, and “Punk”, in 2021, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, as did his 2021 joint compilation album with Gunna, “Slime Language 2”.
Young Thug has also featured in multiple collaborations that have earned him several number one hits.
These include guest spots on Camila Cabello’s Havana in 2018, Travis Scott and MIA’s Franchise in 2020 and Drake and Future’s Way 2 Sexy in 2021, all of which topped the Billboard Hot 100.
He also co-wrote the hit song This Is America with Childish Gambino, real name Donald Glover, which became the first hip-hop track to win Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 2019.
Court recesses for the day
The judge anticipated a 1pm start time tomorrow.
A new strategy?
It seems like lawyers for Deamonte Kendrick and Shannon Stillwell might have started a new strategy: asking the witness whether the incident he’s discussing involves their clients.
Officer Henry has been discussing an incident involving Marquavius Huey for the back half of yesterday into today.
This tactic is perhaps an effort to debunk claims that the group is working as an enterprise, emphasising that this particular “overt act” only involves one defendant. We will see if that strategy continues throughtout the day.
Cross-examination of Radclif Henry
Officer Henry testified yesterday about an incident that occured on 25 May, 2018.
Mr Henry said on Wednesday that he was dispatched to Grant Park after the call about a shooting. He approached someone who matched the description of a suspect: a “Black male wearing all black.” When he approached, that person started running away.
While he was chasing him, the suspect threw the firearm on the ground and then the officer picked it up and “made it safe.” The officer said the recovered gun came back as stolen. Marquavius Huey was arrested.
The incident is documented as an “overt act” in the indictment involving Mr Huey, who is accused of theft by receiving stolen property.
ICYMI: Drama unfolded in Wednesday’s courtroom
A juror informed the judge that she saw herself on a livestream during a recess. The judge proceeded to ask every juror whether they had overheard the first juror speaking to the sergeant about the livefeed.
After the judge asked one of the jurors, the livefeed cut out, prompting fears that someone had answered “yes,” however, after a few minutes, the feed resumed. Despite fears of a mistrial, the court will resume today at 10am.
