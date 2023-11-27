Young Thug trial – live: Opening statements loom in YSL Rico case
Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, is charged under a sprawling RICO indictment which accuses him of running a criminal gang called YSL
The hotly-anticipated trial of the rapper Young Thug is about to get under way in a courtroom in Atlanta, Georgia, following almost a year of delays.
Back in May 2022, Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, was arrested and charged in a sprawling RICO indictment along with 27 other defendants.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis – who is using the same law to prosecute Donald Trump over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state – accused the suspects of being part of a criminal street gang named YSL.
According to prosecutors, the gang is responsible for a series of violent crims, including murders, shootings, carjackings and racketeering.
Young Thug has denied the accusations and insisted that YSL is simply Young Thug’s record label – Young Slime Life.
After several defendants took plea deals or had their cases severed, the Grammy Award-winning rapper and five others are finally going on trial.
Opening statements are set to begin in the case on Monday.
Young Thug, YSL and questionable lyrics: The controversial ‘gang’ trial is here
The trial of Atlanta-based rapper Young Thug is set to begin in Georgia, nearly 11 months after jury selection first began.
The chart-topping artist, along with several others, is accused of violent crimes and racketeering as part an alleged criminal street gang named YSL.
Jury selection for the trial began in January, but faced numerous challenges – from getting the defendants housed in different jails to court each day to dealing with contraband in the courtroom and – wildly – the arrests of a defence attorney and a courtroom deputy.
The saga in the courtroom has led to lengthy delays in the trial, which is expected to last months, getting under way.
Finally, opening statements are scheduled to begin on Monday 27 November.
Here’s what you need to know:
