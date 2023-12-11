Young Thug accused of making ‘terroristic threats’ in YSL trial: Live
Young Thug is charged in a sprawling RICO trial which accuses YSL of being a criminal gang
The hotly-anticipated trial of the rapper Young Thug is underway in a courtroom in Atlanta, Georgia, following almost a year of delays.
In May 2022, Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, was arrested and charged in a sprawling RICO indictment along with 27 other defendants.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis – who is using the same law to prosecute Donald Trump in his Georgia election interference case – accused the suspects of being part of a criminal street gang named YSL or “Young Slime Life.”
According to prosecutors, the gang is responsible for multiple violent crimes, including murders, shootings, carjackings and racketeering.
Young Thug denies the accusations and insists YSL is simply his record label – Young Stoner Life.
In court last week, prosecutors brought up past allegations that Young Thug had made “terroristic threats” in a 2015 incident – allegedly threatening to shoot a mall security guard in the face after he was asked to leave the Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Georgia.
Meanwhile, drama also erupted in the courtroom when a juror informed the judge that she saw herself on a livestream. Judge Glanville then suggested the jurors stay off of social media throughout the trial.
Revisiting the ‘terroristic threats’ allegation
In July 2015, Rapper Young Thug was arrested by the US Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force on an outstanding warrant for “terroristic threats.”
The 22-year-old — whose government name is Jeffery Lamar Williams — was arrested in Sandy Springs, Georgia without incident, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.
Williams allegedly threatened to shoot a mall security guard in the face after he was asked to leave the Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Georgia on 7 July.
A witness, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Complex that “Thugga” and his entourage were riding around the shopping center on two-wheel Hovertrax. When the crew attempted to leave, a security guard allegedly told them not to return with the Hovertrax. (The rapper previously showed off the segways on his Instagram account.)
The witness said that the rapper became defensive and threatened to sue the security guard.
When Mr May, a security officer, was testifying about what Mr Williams allegedly said to him on 7 July, 2015 — that the rapper would “shoot [May] in the face” — Mr Williams grabbed his plastic water bottle filled with a dark-coloured liquid and sipped it.
At the same time, his attorney, Mr Steel, appeared to let out a deep breath.
Mr Williams is accused of committing “terroristic threats” at the Perimeter Mall in July 2015, according to the indictment.
“Terroristic threats”
Christopher May is on the stand, describing an event that led prosecutors to accuse Mr Williams of “terroristic threats.”
Prosecution is breezing through witnesses
- Former APD officer Christopher Collins testified about an arrest after he found a gun, oxycodone and marijuana.
- Mary Katherine Karpf testified about the oxycodone pills found; she works for the GBI at the state crime lab.
- Douglas Evans, who is a forensic examiner, also testified.
The court will take a 15-minute recess before the next witness is called.
Christopher Collins takes the stand
Mr Collins is a former APD officer. He testified about an incident taking place in July 2015.
Trontavious Stephens’ eyes were “glossed over, super red,” suggesting “impairment,” the officer testified. Mr Stephens “smashed a digital scale,” acting frustrated, Mr Collins added.
He said the car in which Mr Stephens and two others were riding contained marijuana and four pills of oxycodone. He also found a 9mm Taurus gun.
He then arrested Mr Stephens and another person in his car.
A late start
The Young Thug trial is expected to resume at 1pm today after taking a half day yesterday due to unrelated court business, the judge said.
The prosecution has called up a series of witnesses over this week and last, many of whom were law enforcement officers while others were victims of crimes that defendants have been accused of committing.
Prosecutors are expected to call up five more witnesses today, time allowing.
According to 11 Alive, the prosecution has 737 people listed on their witness list; the outlet noted that not every witness is guaranteed to ultimately testify.
ICYMI: What happened during Week 1 of the Young Thug trial?
Week 1 was filled with mishaps, objections, and at least one motion for a mistrial.
The trial began nearly an hour and a half behind schedule because a juror was late.
The prosecutor, Adriane Love, was finally able to begin her opening statements — but was stopped a few times with objections. Defence attorney Brian Steel made three objections to her opening statement, all of which were sustained.
The trial then came to a screeching halt when the jury was asked to leave the room and the defence team said that Ms Love hadn’t provided certain Powerpoint slides, which she was presenting to the jury, to the defence ahead of the trial, prompting Mr Steel to motion for a mistrial. The motion was denied.
Young Thug’s YSL trial kicks off with scoldings, ‘wasted time’ and no tempo
Thug, redefined
Brian Steel, the attorney for Mr Williams, pointed out that his client had two major musical influences growing up: Lil Wayne and Tupac. Tupac famously defined “THUG LIFE” as standing for “The Hate You Give Little Infants F***s Everyone.”
“That was not what ‘thug’ meant to Jeffery,” Mr Steel said, offering up a different definition: “Truly Humble Under God.”
The judge reiterated that jurors should stay off of social media
On Wednesday, a juror flagged that she thought she saw herself on a livefeed on social media.
This prompted Judge Glanville to call in each juror one by one to see if they had overheard this juror discussing her discovery. The livestream of the trial dramatically cut out when the judge was posing the question to one juror, prompting fears that a mistrial would ensue.
Instead, the continued. The judge then warned jurors to keep off of social media.
He reiterated the same thing today in court.