Young Thug trial derailed after juror faces exposed: Live
Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, is charged under a sprawling RICO indictment which accuses him of running a criminal gang called YSL
Related video
The hotly-anticipated trial of the rapper Young Thug is underway in a courtroom in Atlanta, Georgia, following almost a year of delays.
In May 2022, Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, was arrested and charged in a sprawling RICO indictment along with 27 other defendants.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis – who is using the same law to prosecute Donald Trump in his Georgia election interference case – accused the suspects of being part of a criminal street gang named YSL or “Young Slime Life.”
According to prosecutors, the gang is responsible for a series of violent crimes, including murders, shootings, carjackings and racketeering.
Young Thug has denied the accusations and insisted that YSL is simply Young Thug’s record label – Young Stoner Life.
After several defendants took plea deals or had their cases severed, the Grammy Award-winning rapper and five others are finally on trial.
The first expert witness testified on Wednesday. Detective Mark Belknap was frequently interrupted by objections from the defence, but managed to explain his discovery of YSL, which he described as a street gang, and told the jurors about the group’s identifiers.
The trial was hit by yet another delay after an “inadvertent recording” of some jurors in the front row, the judge said.
Who is Young Thug?
Born in 1991 as Jeffrey Lamar Williams, Young Thug is an Atlanta-born rapper. He also goes by the name Slime.
After starting his career at the age of 19, he signed with Gucci Mane’s record label, and went on to become one of the most influential artists on the contemporary hip-hop and trap music scene.
His first two albums “So Much Fun”, in 2019, and “Punk”, in 2021, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, as did his 2021 joint compilation album with Gunna, “Slime Language 2”.
Young Thug has also featured in multiple collaborations that have earned him several number one hits.
These include guest spots on Camila Cabello’s Havana in 2018, Travis Scott and MIA’s Franchise in 2020 and Drake and Future’s Way 2 Sexy in 2021, all of which topped the Billboard Hot 100.
He also co-wrote the hit song This Is America with Childish Gambino, real name Donald Glover, which became the first hip-hop track to win Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 2019.
YSL’s ties to other gangs, according to an expert witness
30 Deep gang was based in the Mechanicsville neighbourhood and consisted of over 100 members, according to the detective. This gang was affiliated with YSL, ROC, and Goodfellas gangs, Detective Belknap added.
He said 30 Deep was identifiable by its distinctive hand signs, red bandanas, graffiti, and tattoos.
Detective laid out roots of YSL
Detective Belknap described what he discovered about YSL:
- it was founded in late 2012
- it has over 100 members and associates
- many YSL members previously claimed to be members of ROC crew
- it used red and green bandanas
- “SLATT” [ slime life all the time] and snake emojis were often used by its members and assoicates
- its sometimes referred to the group as “Rudy Gang” after a member who died named Rudy
- a rivalry between Inglewood Family gang, which Donovan Thomas was allegedly a part of
- he said “Young Stoner Life” is not the same entity as “Young Slime Life”
ICYMI: What is the trial about?
The rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, and 27 other defendants have been charged in a sweeping 65-count indictment. Mr Williams has been charged with eight counts, including possession of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a machine gun. He has pleaded guilty to all counts.
All defendants have been charged with racketeering. Prosecutors say YSL is a gang; the defence insists it is just a record label.
Read the full story...
Young Thug’s YSL trial kicks off with scoldings, ‘wasted time’ and no tempo
Young Thug is in court fighting a sweeping Rico case
A notable exchange
Prosecutor Adriane Love asked the expert witness, “In your opinion, Young Slime Life is a criminal street gang?”
Detective Mark Belknap replied: Yes ma’am.
“Truly Humble Under God”
One clip of Brian Steel, Young Thug’s lawyer, has gone viral after he told jurors that “thug” stands for “truly humble under god.”
YSL’s ties to other gangs, according to an expert witness
30 Deep gang was based in the Mechanicsville neighbourhood and consisted of over 100 members, according to the detective. This gang was affiliated with YSL, ROC, and Goodfellas gangs, Detective Belknap added.
He said 30 Deep was identifiable by its distinctive hand signs, red bandanas, graffiti, and tattoos.
A ‘studio gangster’ defined by the witness
Detective Belknap said the term is used when someone “takes on the persona” of being violent when entering the studio, but may not be in real life.
He said calling someone that is a “slur” and a “huge sign of disrespect” to those actually involved in a criminal gang.
The court recesses for the evening
Mr Belknap was temporarily dismissed as the defence deferred cross-examination for now.
They are expected to start tomorrow at 9.30am.
The judge also said the court will not be in session on Friday, but will reconvene on Monday, 4 December at 9am.
Music and gangs
“Before, we didn’t see the kind of overt gang references in music to the extent that we do now,” Mr Belknap said, adding that they directly reference their own gang and their rivals more than previously.
He said he’s come across lyrics that are “explicitly and directly” related to the crimes they’ve committed. “We even today have some of our gangs that will go into the studio tonight and make a song about the shooting they did that afternoon,” the detective said.
When asked about how a gang promotes themselves through music, the detective said music “can be a way for the gang to talk about what they’re doing...and establish who they are, what they do, and what’s going to happen to people if they go against them.”