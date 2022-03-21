A Chinese airliner carrying 132 people has crashed in the southern province of Guangxi, according to state media.

The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft had 123 passengers and nine crew members on board when it crashed near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county on Monday.

Smoke could reportedly be seen rising from the area after the incident sparked a fire on the mountainside.

A rescue operation is underway but the number of casualties is not yet known.

Initial reports said the aircraft was carrying 133 people but the Civil Aviation Administration of China later clarified the figure in a statement confirming the crash.

The MU5735 flight departed the southwestern city of Kunming at 1.11pm (5.11am GMT), according to data from flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.

It had been due to land in Guangzhou, on the east coast, at 3.05pm (07.05am GMT) but tracking data showed it rapidly lost speed before entering a sharp descent at 2.22pm (6.22am GMT).

The plane stopped transmitting data just southwest of Wuzhou.

Shanghai-based China Eastern is one of China’s top three airlines, operating scores of domestic and international routes serving 248 destinations.

The aircraft was delivered to China Eastern from Boeing in June 2015 and had been flying for over six years.

The twin-engine, single aisle Boeing 737 is one of the world’s most popular planes for short and medium-haul flights.

China Eastern operates multiple versions of the common aircraft, including the 737-800 and the 737 Max.