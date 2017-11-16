A teenage girl reportedly died after being electrocuted while charging her iPhone 6.

Le Thi Xoan was found unconscious by her parents with the white device by her side in the Vietnamese region of Ha Tinh, local media reported.

Police said a "broken-down" charging brick and frayed cable were also found in the 14-year-old's bed. It is not thought those devices were made by Apple.

Chief Tran Anh Son said the girl was rushed to hospital after she was discovered by her parents.

It is thought she was electrocuted after she rolled onto the device. Black burn marks were found on her bedding.

The Independent has contacted Apple for comment but none had arrived at the time of publication.