Aircraft with 20 US marines onboard crashes during exercise in Australia’s Northern Territory

No fatalities reported and multiple military personnel rescued from crash site

Arpan Rai
Sunday 27 August 2023 06:16
Comments
<p>File: A US Marine Boeing V-22 Osprey helicopter seen in Newport, Wales during the Nato summit</p>

File: A US Marine Boeing V-22 Osprey helicopter seen in Newport, Wales during the Nato summit

(AFP via Getty Images/ Representative image)

At least 20 US marines were reported to be on a V-22 Osprey helicopter when the military aircraft crashed off the coast of Darwin around mid-morning, officials said.

No fatalities have been reported and multiple military personnel have been rescued from the crash site in Australia’s Northern Territory, reported the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

The crash occured during an exercise on the Tiwi Islands, north of Darwin, the Australian defence ministry said.

“Initial reports suggest the incident involves United States defence personnel and that Australian Defence Force members were not involved,” the ministry said in an emailed statement.

The incident occurred on Melville Island north of Darwin during Exercise Predator’s Run 2023, it added.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese was previously scheduled to hold a press conference at 5.20 GMT, his office said.

