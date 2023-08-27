For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least 20 US marines were reported to be on a V-22 Osprey helicopter when the military aircraft crashed off the coast of Darwin around mid-morning, officials said.

No fatalities have been reported and multiple military personnel have been rescued from the crash site in Australia’s Northern Territory, reported the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

The crash occured during an exercise on the Tiwi Islands, north of Darwin, the Australian defence ministry said.

“Initial reports suggest the incident involves United States defence personnel and that Australian Defence Force members were not involved,” the ministry said in an emailed statement.

The incident occurred on Melville Island north of Darwin during Exercise Predator’s Run 2023, it added.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese was previously scheduled to hold a press conference at 5.20 GMT, his office said.