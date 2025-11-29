Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Albanese became the first Australian prime minister to tie the knot while in office when he married his partner Jodie Haydon in a private ceremony on Saturday.

The wedding was widely expected to be held this year after Albanese proposed to Haydon on Valentine's Day last year. But the date and details of the ceremony were kept tightly under wraps.

The couple married at a small ceremony in the presence of family and close friends at The Lodge in the capital city Canberra, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

"We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends,” Mr Albanese said in the statement released to the media.

open image in gallery Australia Prime Minister Wedding

Ms Haydon has accompanied Mr Albanese to several events over the years and was also with him during his election campaign in 2022 and in May this year, when his Labor party won with a thumping majority.

Ms Haydon wore a dress by Sydney designer "Romance was Born", while the prime minister wore a suit from MJ Bale.

Ms Haydon’s five-year-old niece, Ella, was flower girl, and the prime minister’s dog, Toto, was the ring bearer.

open image in gallery Australia Prime Minister Wedding

Guests were served beer in a special can made by Willie the Boatman whose brewery is in Sydney’s Inner West.

After the ceremony, Mr Albanese and Ms Haydon walked back down the aisle to Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)”.

Their first dance was to “The Way You Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra. The couple will honeymoon in Australia from Monday until Friday of next week, with all expenses paid privately by Mr Albanese and Ms Haydon, his office said.