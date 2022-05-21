Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has conceded defeat in the country’s national election, ending more than eight years in power for his conservative coalition.

Opposition Labor leader Anthony Albanese will be sworn in as prime minister after his party clenched its first electoral win since 2007 – but he could end up leading a minority government.

Boris Johnson congratulated Mr Albanese on his election, citing the UK’s new free-trade agreement with the country.

While vote counting was incomplete, Labor looked likely to form a government, Mr Morrison said.

“Tonight I have spoken to the leader of the opposition and the incoming prime minister, Anthony Albanese, and I’ve congratulated him on his election victory this evening,” he said at a televised speech in Sydney.

Mr Morrison, who became prime minister in 2018 after several leadership changes, said he would stand down as leader of the Liberal Party.

The Labor Party may have to form a minority government after both main parties lost ground to smaller parties.

A strong showing by the Greens and a of group of “teal independents”, who campaigned on policies of integrity, equality and tackling climate change, means the make-up of the new parliament looks set to be much less climate-sceptic than the one that supported Mr Morrison’s pro-coal mining administration.

He has previously vowed to work to keep coal mines operating for as long as possible, refusing to commit to phasing out damaging fossil fuels.

After the devastating bush fires of 2019-2020, Mr Morrison’s government was accused by scientists of being “wilfully negligent when it comes to climate”, and failing to protect biodiversity.

Labor had promised a plan to more aggressively reduce greenhouse gas emissions, by 43 per cent by 2050. And the extensive fires three years ago, which wrecked 3,000 homes and killed or displaced 3 billion animals, sent the climate crisis up the election agenda.

But in campaigning the major parties had a tricky path on the environment. People say they want action on climate, but are not always keen to pay for it.

After his win, Mr Albanese said: “I want to unite the country. I think people want to come together, look for our common interest, look towards that sense of common purpose. I think people have had enough of division, what they want is to come together as a nation, and I intend to lead that.”

Labour has also promised people more financial assistance as Australia grapples with the highest inflation since 2001 and soaring housing prices.

The Greens’ Elizabeth Watson-Brown celebrates winning a Queensland seat (Getty Images)

The party also plans to increase minimal wages, and has proposed establishing a Pacific defence school to train neighbouring armies in response to China’s potential military presence on the nearby Solomon Islands.

Mr Johnson said in a statement: “Our countries have a long history and a bright future together. As thriving like-minded democracies we work every day to make the world a better, safer, greener and more prosperous place.

“As we reap the rewards of our comprehensive free trade agreement, the AUKUS partnership and the unmatched closeness between the British and Australian people, we do so knowing that the only distance between us is geographical.

Some voters in Sydney went to the polls in just their trunks (AP)

“I look forward to working with prime minister Albanese in the weeks, months and years ahead as, together, we tackle shared challenges and demonstrate the importance of our shared values.”

Neither of the major parties appeared certain to win the minimum 76 seats required for a majority in the 151-seat parliament, but Labor appeared on track to win more than 70 seats, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said.

“Labor is [on] 72, and needs 76 seats to govern. There are 11 members of the crossbench, most of whom support action on climate change,” said election analyst Antony Green.

Labor will form the next government (Getty Images)

“If Labor falls short and it wants to form government, it can talk to the Greens or it can talk to the crossbench.”

Winning fewer than 76 seats will force the party to negotiate with others, and with minor parties and independents taking votes from both left and right, this increases the likelihood of a hung parliament and a minority government.

However, centre-left Labor could still form a majority government, based on early vote counting, lawmakers and analysts said.

With 55 per cent of the vote counted, the coalition had 52 seats, while independents and the Greens held 11, the ABC projected. A further 16 seats remained in doubt.

The pandemic led to a record proportion of postal votes, which will not be added to the count until Sunday.