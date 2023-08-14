Australian politician accidentally watches wrong Women’s World Cup match at pub

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While the whole of Australia sat on the edge of their seats watching a nail-biting penalty shootout between the Matildas and France, the country’s deputy prime minister enjoyed a relaxing dinner as he celebrated what he thought was an easy win.

It was only between mouthfuls that Barnaby Joyce realised he had not in fact watched his country battle it out for a semi-final spot in the Women’s World Cup - but was watching an old friendly.

At 7pm on Saturday night, the Nationals MP posted a video to Facebook showing Australia was united in backing the Matildas as they took on France in the quarter-finals.

He said: “In every country pub, city club, suburban home they are doing this tonight. Watching the Matildas.”

Mr Joyce unwittingly believed Australia had sliced through France with a 1-0 win- a friendly actually played on 14 July in Melbourne- and so headed off to dinner to celebrate.

The real match was far from a walk in the park. After 90 minutes and an additional half-hour, the match was goalless, pulling the game into an agonising penalty shootout which secured Australia their place against England in the semi-final.

Australia secured a place in the semi-finals (Getty Images)

Speaking to Sunrise host Natalie Barr, the MP said: “I know it was an incredible penalty shootout which we never [saw] – we went and had dinner because we thought they’d won 1-0.

“I think we were watching the wrong game, I think they put on a repeat.

“When we had finished the game, Australia had won 1-0 on full-time.”

“Such is life,” he added.

Staff at the pub confirmed to Guardian Australia that Mr Joyce did watch the wrong match.

“We hadn’t even realised until today that it was the wrong match. The crowd didn’t notice either, it’s been news to us,” they said.