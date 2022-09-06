Ocean rescue underway for two sailors on damaged yacht in Tasman Sea
The men, both in their 70s, are reportedly experienced sailors
A rescue operation is underway to save two sailors, believed to be in their 70s, who have been stranded on a yacht in the Tasman Sea for over 36 hours.
The men were traveling from New Zealand to Australia when their vessel encountered severe weather with high winds that damaged the yacht near Lord Howe Island.
The vessel sustained damages to its steering and began taking on water, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said.
Authorities were alerted at 3am local time on Monday by one of the relatives of the stranded sailors. The men set off an emergency beacon at around 5am, the AMSA said.
“The AMSA has been coordinating the rescue of two crew members from a 14.2m sailing vessel currently 305km east of Lord Howe Island,” the officials said.
A Melbourne-based challenger rescue aircraft has been pressed into action, along with multiple Royal Australian air force aircraft which have been providing overhead visuals.
The New South Wales police vessel “Nemesis” and two other merchant vessels were expected to reach by 11pm local time on Tuesday.
Video shared by marine authorities showed the yacht being moved by violent waves.
Judie McEnallay, the wife of one of the stranded sailors identified as John, said the rescue has been “operated by professionals”.
“I can’t thank them enough. They have gone above and beyond to bring back my husband and his crew,” she was quoted by One News as saying.
She added that both the men are experienced sailors.
