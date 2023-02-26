Australian professor and two other hostages freed in Papua New Guinea after a week

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Australian professor who was held hostage by an armed gang demanding ransom in Papua New Guinea has been released, it was reported.

University of Southern Queensland vice-chancellor Geraldine Mackenzie has confirmed that Prof Bryce Barker was released in Paua New Guinea on Sunday.

His two other colleagues, who were also held hostage, have also been released.

A group of archaeology researchers — including Prof Barker, two Papua New Guinean university graduates and a programme coordinator —- were taken hostage last Sunday by men demanding a cash ransom.

Ms Mackenzie told Sydney Morning Herald: “We are relieved to confirm that our much-loved colleague from the University of Southern Queensland, Professor Bryce Barker, has been released today.”

She added: “Professor Barker and his research team were in Papua New Guinea undertaking archaeological research. Bryce is a highly regarded archaeologist and a valued colleague at the University of Southern Queensland and in the wider archaeological community. He has many years of experience in undertaking research in PNG.”

Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea prime minister James Marape said the trio were freed following a covert operation involving his nation’s defence and police forces. One person was released earlier in the week.

The leader also apologised to the “families of those taken as hostages for ransom”.

According to Reuters, the research group were on a trip to the remote village of Fogoma’iu in the Mount Bosavi region, near the boundary of Southern Highlands and Hela provinces when they were seized.

ABC News reported that their release came after days of negotiations and a security operation involving Papua New Guinea police and defence personnel, in consultation with the Australian and New Zealand governments. It also named the women who were held with Prof Barker as Jemina Haro, Teppsy Beni and Cathy Alex.

Prof Barker is an Australian resident and a New Zealand citizen.

“It took us a while but the last three has [sic] been successfully returned through covert operations, with no [ransom] paid,” Mr Marape said.