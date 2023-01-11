Cardinal George Pell, acquitted of child sex abuse, dies at 81

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Cardinal George Pell, a leading Roman Catholic conservative and former top Vatican official acquitted of sexual abuse allegations, has died at the age of 81 in Rome.

Pell died in hospital on Tuesday as a result of heart complications following hip replacement surgery, said Archbishop Peter Comensoli.

Pell, an Australian and once the third-highest ranked Catholic in the Vatican after earlier serving as the Archbishop of Melbourne, returned to his native Australia in 2019 in a bid to clear his name over charges of child sex abuse.

In a 2020 ruling, an Australian appeals court quashed a conviction that he sexually assaulted two choir boys in the 1990s, allowing him to walk free after 13 months in prison.

Earlier, a Victoria state County Court jury had found him guilty of abusing the minors at St Patric Cathedral, shortly after he became the Archbishop of Melbourne, leading to a global scandal rocking the Roman Catholic Church worldwide.

More follows