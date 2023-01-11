Cardinal George Pell, acquitted of child sex abuse, dies at 81
Former top Vatican official dies in Rome following hip replacement surgery
Cardinal George Pell, a leading Roman Catholic conservative and former top Vatican official acquitted of sexual abuse allegations, has died at the age of 81 in Rome.
Pell died in hospital on Tuesday as a result of heart complications following hip replacement surgery, said Archbishop Peter Comensoli.
Pell, an Australian and once the third-highest ranked Catholic in the Vatican after earlier serving as the Archbishop of Melbourne, returned to his native Australia in 2019 in a bid to clear his name over charges of child sex abuse.
In a 2020 ruling, an Australian appeals court quashed a conviction that he sexually assaulted two choir boys in the 1990s, allowing him to walk free after 13 months in prison.
Earlier, a Victoria state County Court jury had found him guilty of abusing the minors at St Patric Cathedral, shortly after he became the Archbishop of Melbourne, leading to a global scandal rocking the Roman Catholic Church worldwide.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies