Cardinal George Pell, acquitted of child sex abuse, dies at 81

Former top Vatican official dies in Rome following hip replacement surgery

Namita Singh
Wednesday 11 January 2023 03:36
<p>Australian Cardinal George Pell escorted from the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne on 21 August 2019</p>

Australian Cardinal George Pell escorted from the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne on 21 August 2019

(AFP via Getty Images)

Cardinal George Pell, a leading Roman Catholic conservative and former top Vatican official acquitted of sexual abuse allegations, has died at the age of 81 in Rome.

Pell died in hospital on Tuesday as a result of heart complications following hip replacement surgery, said Archbishop Peter Comensoli.

Pell, an Australian and once the third-highest ranked Catholic in the Vatican after earlier serving as the Archbishop of Melbourne, returned to his native Australia in 2019 in a bid to clear his name over charges of child sex abuse.

In a 2020 ruling, an Australian appeals court quashed a conviction that he sexually assaulted two choir boys in the 1990s, allowing him to walk free after 13 months in prison.

Earlier, a Victoria state County Court jury had found him guilty of abusing the minors at St Patric Cathedral, shortly after he became the Archbishop of Melbourne, leading to a global scandal rocking the Roman Catholic Church worldwide.

More follows

