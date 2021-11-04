✕ Close Missing four-year-old Cleo Smith found ‘alive and well’ in Western Australia

A 36-year-old man has been charged with the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith.

Meanwhile, police have released audio of the moment Cleo was discovered .“We’ve got her, we’ve got her,” an officer can be heard saying before asking the child what her name is.

“My name is Cleo,” the child replies, to the joy of the officers who respond “hello Cleo!”

The man was detained by Western Australia Police after its officers found the four-year-old girl alive and well in a house in Carnarvon, 18 days after she disappeared from a remote campsite.

He has gone to hospital twice to receive treatment for injuries since his arrest, police said. One unconfirmed report said a fellow prisoner “beat him black and blue,” while another said the suspect had tried to self-harm.

Cleo has been reunited with her parents. “Our family is whole again,” Ellie Smith, Cleo’s mother, wrote on Instagram as she shared the news.

The Australian prime minister Scott Morrison described the breakthrough as “a huge relief”.

“The fact that that nightmare has come to an end and our worst fears were not realised, is just a huge relief,” he added.

Follow the latest live updates below.