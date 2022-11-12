Earthquake off the coast of Fiji

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hit 399km (248 miles) west-northwest of Suva, Fiji, at a depth of 587.2 kms, the US Geological Survey said on Saturday.

There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the US tsunami warning system said.

Earlier in the day, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Guatemala though there were no immediate reports of damage. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre gauged the quake at a magnitude of 5.5.