Earthquake off the coast of Fiji
There is no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the US tsunami warning system says
An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hit 399km (248 miles) west-northwest of Suva, Fiji, at a depth of 587.2 kms, the US Geological Survey said on Saturday.
There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the US tsunami warning system said.
Earlier in the day, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Guatemala though there were no immediate reports of damage. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre gauged the quake at a magnitude of 5.5.
