Jacinda Ardern resignation – live: New Zealand prime minister says ‘not enough in tank’ to do job justice
Ardern became the world’s youngest female head of government when she was elected prime minister at age 37 in 2017
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation on Thursday morning in a surprise move.
The Labour Party leader said in an emotional and tearful address that she was too tired to seek a third term.
“I no longer have enough in the tank,” Ms Ardern said.
The New Zealand premier also said that she will step down as prime minister on 7 February. She will, however, continue as member of parliament till October when elections are due.
Ms Ardern said during the party’s annual caucus meeting that she’s “leaving because with such a privileged role comes responsibility. The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not. I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple”.
Ms Ardern became the world’s youngest female head of government when she was elected prime minister in 2017 at age 37.
Several world leaders paid tribute to her leadership qualities and for being a no-nonsense politician. Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese tweeted: “Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength.”
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has sent a jolt around the world by announcing she will not seek re-election.
The Labour Party premier said in an emotional and tearful address that she planned to stand down next month, saying she was too tired to seek a third term.
“I no longer have enough in the tank,” said the 42-year-old, who had secured a reputation internationally for a no-nonsense approach to politics and leading her country.
Labour Party politician became world’s youngest female head of government at age of 37 when she was elected prime minister in 2017
Former Labour leader says Jacinda Ardern faced unprecedented 'level of hatred and vitriol'
Former Labour prime minister of New Zealand Helen Clark expressed “deep sadness” at Jacinda Ardern’s resignation as the leader of the country.
In a statement, Ms Clark said that the 42-year-old feminist leader of the Labour Party has faced an unprecedented “level of hatred and vitriol”.
She wrote: “The pressures on prime ministers are always great, but in this era of social media, clickbait, and 24/7 media cycles, Jacinda has faced a level of hatred and vitriol which in my experience is unprecedented in our country.”
The former leader added: “Our society could now usefully reflect on whether it wants to continue to tolerate the excessive polarisation which is making politics an increasingly unattractive calling.”
Jacinda Ardern resigned as the prime minister of New Zealand in a shock announcement on Thursday, 19 January.
The 42-year-old won’t be seeking re-election later this year as she no longer has “enough in the tank to do it justice.”
She appeared to be fighting back tears as she broke the news to the world.
“This has been the most fulfilling five and a half years of my life,” she said.
Assuring the public that there is no other “real reason” for her resignation other than the fact that she is “human” and it was her time.
Jacinda Ardern says it’s time to get married to partner Clark Gayford
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced her plans to get married to her partner Clark Gayford as she said she is resigning from the top role in a farewell speech on Thursday.
As she confirmed her move to quit politics ahead of the October polls, Ms Ardern mentioned her family members, her four-year-old daughter Neve who she was conceived during her prime ministership, and her partner.
“So, to Neve, mum’s looking forward to being there when you start school this year. And to Clarke, let’s finally get married,” Ms Ardern said.
‘And to Clarke, let’s finally get married,’ says Ardern
Tucker Carlson dubs Jacinda Ardern ‘lady with the big teeth’ and ‘Chinese puppet’ while garbling her name
Fox News host Tucker Carlson called New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern “the lady with the big teeth” and a “Chinese puppet” just moments after she announced her resignation.
On Wednesday, Ms Ardern said at a press conference that she would be standing down next month.
“I am not leaving because it was hard. Had that been the case I probably would have departed two months into the job. I am leaving because with such a privileged role, comes responsibility, the responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead, and also, when you are not. I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It is that simple,” she said.
Ardern said at a press conference on Wednesday she would be standing down next month
Jacinda Ardern resigns: What led the New Zealand prime minister to quit
The 42-year-old said during the party’s annual caucus meeting that she “no longer had enough in the tank” to do the job. “It’s time.”
Jacinda Ardern’s sudden resignation surprised her party members, New Zealanders and the world. Several world leaders paid tributes to Ms Ardern on Thursday with Australia’s Anthony Albanese congratulating her for her leadership qualities. “Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength,” he wrote on his Twitter.
Ms Ardern clearly explained in her speech why she was resigning from her role as the prime minister of New Zealand.
“I’m a politician who is first and foremost human.”
‘Leading a country is the most privileged job... you cannot, and should not do it unless you have a full tank’
World leaders pay tribute to ‘great friend’ Jacinda Ardern as she resigns
Tributes poured in from world leaders and party members after New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday that she would step down from office and not seek re-election.
The Labour Party premier said in a tearful address that she planned to stand down in February, adding that she was too tired to seek a third term.
‘She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities’
