For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate their homes after torrential rain pelted New Zealand for the third consecutive day.

Residents in parts of North Island found themselves isolated after landslides, fallen trees and floodwaters blocked highway access.

The stormy weather has also forced some schools to close, airlines to cancel flights and left entire streets submerged.

At least one boat sank during storms near Auckland and the downpours caused a home to slip down into a gully in the town of Tāhunanui.

Around 230 homes in the town of Nelson were evacuated on Wednesday and remained off-limits overnight after the Maitai River flooded. The military was pictured patrolling the area overnight.

A flood-inundated car and homes from the overflowing Maitai River in central Nelson (ANDREW APP/AFP via Getty Images)

Rachel Reese, Nelson’s mayor, described flash flooding in the city as a “one-in-100-year event”.

She added that the city’s infrastructure was under pressure, telling the television show AM: “We are dealing with a lot of wastewater overflows.”

Data from weather forecaster Metservice revealed that areas in the north of the South Island had seen more than 300mm of rain over 24 hours.

A road is washed away in Nelson (AP)

Resident Robin Reichert told news outlet Stuff that she was “utterly shocked” when her street turned into a raging torrent.

“Within minutes it’s a river," she said. "That’s how fast it happens.”

Water from the Maitai river is seen leading up to stairs of a property (AFP via Getty Images)

Another 160 homes in the town of Westport were also temporarily evacuated, but residents have since been allowed to return.

Roads throughout the nation were closed due to flooding and landslides.

In the Buller region, mayor Jamie Cleine told reporters that the rain had so far been lower than forecast but there was more rain on the way.

Members of the New Zealand defense force provide support in Westport (via REUTERS)

“Right across the district I believe we have got away relatively unscathed,” Mr Cleine said.

“A few people that did choose to self-evacuate last night have been told today that it's reasonably safe, if they feel OK, to head back to their properties today to check them out while we have this lull."

Mr Cleine warned that more rain was forecast.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.