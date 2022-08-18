Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New Zealand floods: Hundreds forced to evacuate after torrential rain leaves streets submerged

Parts of New Zealand hit by third consecutive day of rain

Katy Clifton
Thursday 18 August 2022 10:16
New Zealand suffers flooding after Maitai River bursts banks

Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate their homes after torrential rain pelted New Zealand for the third consecutive day.

Residents in parts of North Island found themselves isolated after landslides, fallen trees and floodwaters blocked highway access.

The stormy weather has also forced some schools to close, airlines to cancel flights and left entire streets submerged.

At least one boat sank during storms near Auckland and the downpours caused a home to slip down into a gully in the town of Tāhunanui.

Around 230 homes in the town of Nelson were evacuated on Wednesday and remained off-limits overnight after the Maitai River flooded. The military was pictured patrolling the area overnight.

Recommended

A flood-inundated car and homes from the overflowing Maitai River in central Nelson

(ANDREW APP/AFP via Getty Images)

Rachel Reese, Nelson’s mayor, described flash flooding in the city as a “one-in-100-year event”.

She added that the city’s infrastructure was under pressure, telling the television show AM: “We are dealing with a lot of wastewater overflows.”

Data from weather forecaster Metservice revealed that areas in the north of the South Island had seen more than 300mm of rain over 24 hours.

A road is washed away in Nelson

(AP)

Resident Robin Reichert told news outlet Stuff that she was “utterly shocked” when her street turned into a raging torrent.

“Within minutes it’s a river," she said. "That’s how fast it happens.”

Water from the Maitai river is seen leading up to stairs of a property

(AFP via Getty Images)

Another 160 homes in the town of Westport were also temporarily evacuated, but residents have since been allowed to return.

Roads throughout the nation were closed due to flooding and landslides.

In the Buller region, mayor Jamie Cleine told reporters that the rain had so far been lower than forecast but there was more rain on the way.

Members of the New Zealand defense force provide support in Westport

(via REUTERS)

Recommended

“Right across the district I believe we have got away relatively unscathed,” Mr Cleine said.

“A few people that did choose to self-evacuate last night have been told today that it's reasonably safe, if they feel OK, to head back to their properties today to check them out while we have this lull."

Mr Cleine warned that more rain was forecast.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in