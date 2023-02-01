For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Officials have found the missing highly radioactive capsule which was lost in transit through Western Australia last month, sparking a huge search effort.

Western Australia’s state emergency services said on Wednesday that the radioactive substance “has been found and no longer poses a risk to the community”.

“The radioactive substance in parts of Pilbara, Midwest Gascoyne, Goldfields-Midlands and Perth Metropolitan regions is now contained and under control as the substance has been found and secured,” the emergency services said in an alert entitled “Hazmat (hazardous material) Controlled Contained”.

The capsule contained caesium-137, which is commonly used in radiation gauges and emits dangerous amounts of radiation equivalent to receiving 10 X-rays in an hour.

It was misplaced in transit at some point on a stretch of road longer than the length of Great Britain earlier this month, prompting officials to issue a widespread radiation alert for a large part of Western Australia.

Officials said that the capsule was packaged on 10 January and dispatched to Perth for repair before leaving the site for transport by road on 12 January.

The tiny-sized capsule – 6mm in diameter and 8mm long – carried a risk of causing skin burns and prolonged exposure could cause cancer, officials said.

When the package was opened on 25 January, after it had arrived in Perth and had been kept in a secure radiation storage facility for almost 10 days, the radiation gauge was found to have broken apart, with one of four mounting bolts, the capsule and all screws on the gauge missing.

Western Australia police informed the DFES as well as the state Hazard Management Agency that evening.

The capsule has been located within a day of Australia’s nuclear safety agency joining the search with specialised car-mounted and portable detection equipment.

Authorities also dispatched radiation services specialists from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation in the search operation on Tuesday along with detection and imaging equipment.

The mining corporation Rio Tinto responsible for transporting the capsule tendered an apology “for the alarm” over the weekend and said it was “taking this incident very seriously”.

Simon Trott, the firm’s iron ore division chief, said that Rio Tinto was conducting its own investigation into how the loss occurred.